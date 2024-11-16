Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight Annoys Netflix Viewers Because of 'Black Screen of Death'

Netflix has faced repeated outages and buffering as fans logged in to view the highly anticipated fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. One of the most hyped events of the year, millions tuned in as it eventually went to error screens for many.

The phrase "Netflix down" started trending as viewers were frustrated enough to take up the social media storm to voice their disappointment. Will the streaming giant solve it sooner?

Heavy Traffic on Netflix Causes Streaming Failures

One would think traffic in the event was overwhelming Netflix's servers and somehow was affecting a majority of its users. However, this was not followed up with an official statement from the company, which only made the frustration of many users more intense since, during that same period, subscriptions to the site began to rise.

Many questions arise about whether the infrastructure of Netflix can handle live, high-traffic events like sports and marquee fights especially events so big as the Paul vs Tyson bout.

Apparently, the "black screen of death" that we know is not only limited to Windows PCs. It's also the same word that viewers use to describe the annoying buffering issue on the platform.

Conservation Effects of Future Happenings

The more frequent failures of this type, the more likely event producers are to seek alternative sports live-streaming platforms. A lesson is being learned today for Netflix: it won't get future deals so easily.

As for fans, Netflix need to solve this as soon as possible or else they will migrate to other streaming platforms. On X, one user said that his Netflix froze in the early moments before the fight.

Netflix executives watching these streaming issues: pic.twitter.com/iKSy1bgR8j — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) November 16, 2024

Another person teased Netflix regarding the circle of infinite buffering. According to him, the company needs to bring better service and anticipate the surge of viewers at times like this.

Netflix servers pic.twitter.com/WHiFTyAZDs — Mike - MBA with Blue Collar Tendencies (@RoughEdgedNerd) November 16, 2024

A Call for Better Solutions

For Netflix to regain its trust, invest in scalable solutions for such massive viewership spikes and efficient communication during outages.

Otherwise, such events might keep damaging the reputation over time.

Last year, the "Love is Blind" reunion episode was greed by an unexpected Netflix outage. At the time, Tech Times reported that the show affected 75% of the viewers. All over the world, it became a hot topic where 12,700 outages happened simultaneously.

Since Netflix went down at that very moment, some users noticed that the app urged them to check their internet connection if they had trouble playing the show.

The Netflix buffering issue is the latest problem that the company has faced since the password-sharing crackdown. The latter did not sound favorable to the watchers since the streaming giant believed that it hindered the platform's growth.

For regular customers, the password-sharing crackdown was a huge mess and adjustment to overcome. This only confused some subscribers who hoped that the anti-password sharing rule would be broken someday.

Apparently, this was still a feature in question. This made other users think that Netflix should reverse this policy due to costly subscriptions. Well, there are other alternatives, but they are also now implementing the same policy as in the case of Disney Plus.