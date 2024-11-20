PlayStation Portal to Test Cloud Streaming Access via PS Plus, No More PS5 'Mirroring'?

Sony is doing right by its fans and owners of the PlayStation Portal as it announced that it is now commencing a test that will allow the handheld to access its cloud streaming service to play games. Previously, the PlayStation Portal gained a notorious status for being a "mirror" to the PlayStation 5 which can only play games if one has a console, and both devices needed to be paired via a wireless network.

This was initially frowned upon by gamers as it is not exactly a standalone handheld with its significant reliance on the PS5, and many gamers expressed that the company should have made it separate from the console.

PlayStation Portal Can Now Access Cloud Streaming via Beta

The latest blog post from Sony revealed that the latest system software upgrade for the PlayStation Portal is now available for most regions, and it introduced the first-ever availability of cloud streaming for the handheld. According to Sony, this feature is one of the top experiences that many players have been asking for, with the support for cloud streaming running under a beta testing phase.

According to Sony, users may be able to enjoy playing games directly on their PlayStation Portal without a PS5 console, and the games will be streamed from Sony's servers with only select titles available now.

For now, the features available on this cloud streaming beta for the PlayStation Portal are still experimental, and Sony said that this would not be the final version coming when the company delivers its final form.

Sony's PS Plus Cloud Streaming for PlayStation Portal

It is important to note that players who will be taking part in this Cloud Streaming beta for the PlayStation Portal are required to have an existing PS Plus Premium subscription to be eligible for access.

Furthermore, Sony's cloud streaming features for the handheld will stream games from the PlayStation Plus Games Catalog, and it would only feature PS5 games in the present tests.

How Bad was the PlayStation Portal Before?

Last year, Sony released its take on a handheld gaming device with the PlayStation Portal, and it was expected to continue its renowned success in portable consoles with its highly successful PSP and PS Vita. That being said, Sony touted the device as "bringing" the PS5 console to one's hand, with its design featuring the looks of the DualSense with a substantial screen in the middle.

However, the early reviews when it was first released dismayed many fans and gamers as it can only work if it is connected to the PlayStation 5, with many users claiming that it is not worth it, especially for those who do not own the main console. Sony meant for the PlayStation Portal to only mirror the console, and it did not have any form of physical slots for games, as well as the ability to download titles from the PlayStation Store.

For over a year, PlayStation Portal users were limited to accessing games available on their PlayStation 5, and this proved to be a problem for those who bought physical copies as it is not accessible on the handheld. Sony may have had a change of heart a year into PlayStation Portal, as it is now beta testing its capabilities to access PS Plus' cloud streaming starting today.