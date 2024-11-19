'GTA v' Is Available to Download for Free if You're a PS Plus Subscriber, Back Again After Pullout

PlayStation players are now treated by the Sony-owned gaming division to one of the most iconic games in history, as it finally made "Grand Theft Auto V" available to download for free on the platform. However, it is important to note that this is exclusive to the PlayStation platform only, particularly as it is only available for PS Plus subscribers to enjoy, and it also requires specific tiers to grab the game.

Rockstar Games's highly-successful game has been around for quite some time now, and it has been a total of eleven years since this masterpiece arrived for all to enjoy which is why it is surprising that PS Plus offers it for free.

'GTA V' is Now Available to Download For Free via PS Plus

According to the latest report by ComicBook Gaming, PlayStation Plus made a familiar game available to download and play for free on Sony's console, with Rockstar's "Grand Theft Auto V" making a fateful return. That being said, it has already been 11 years since the game was first released, making it a surprising release for the platform, as most gamers already have a copy.

However, this is great news for those who recently purchased a PlayStation 5 as they no longer have to endure the 1080p quality if they have it on PS4, as well as pay for the game as it is free on Sony's subscription service.

PlayStation Makes 'GTA V' Free, Back After Pullout

"GTA V" was previously available on PS Plus, but for unknown reasons, it was pulled out from the service, and left players who do not own a copy without a way to play the main game or its online play.

Only the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers are eligible to download "Grand Theft Auto V" for free via Sony's online gaming service. That being said, gamers will need to allocate as much as 91 to 95 GB of storage space to download the title, already featuring both "Grand Theft Auto V" and its "GTA Online."

Rockstar Games 'GTA V' Success

One of Rockstar Games' most famous title on its massive portfolio is "Grand Theft Auto V," and this is not only because it is already has been in the video game industry for more than 11 years. "GTA V's" is best regarded for its notable plot featuring three character POVs, renowned graphics, and more which helped build its success in the past years.

It is also important to note that Rockstar's "GTA V" saw three generations of each renowned gaming console in the world, as for Sony it was available on the PS3, PS4, and PS5; while on Microsoft, it was made available to the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S and X. However, one of the main reasons why there is still a player base behind "GTA V" is largely because of "GTA Online."

However, "GTA V" fans never had the chance to play a single-player story DLC as Rockstar Games focused on offering "Grand Theft Auto Online" instead which proved to be a successful online experience for fans. PS Plus brings "GTA V" back as a free downloadable game after pulling it out years ago from the service. However, it is unknown until when will this be available especially as the next game is coming next year, but it will continue to be accessible as long as the service offers this on the library.