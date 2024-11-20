UberXXL Is Here and It Seats up to 6 People With Extra Luggage Space, Perfect for the Holidays

The latest from the renowned ride-hailing company, Uber, is a way for travelers to enjoy a hassle-free experience when going to and from the airport, with UberXXL set to accommodate more than previous capacities. Instead of worrying about your large group of family or friends fitting into one Uber car, together with all your luggage, UberXXL is the answer you need for upcoming trips.

This new ride-hailing option from Uber will be perfect for the upcoming holiday season as people are either coming home or traveling during the festivities, with some bearing gifts that may be rejected by other drivers as space is no longer available.

UberXXL Can Seat Up to 6 People, Offer Extra Luggage Space

According to a recent press release by Uber, its latest large-capacity ride-hailing option offers an expanded experience for people looking to travel soon, and UberXXL is its solution to the problems faced by large groups. Whether they are a family or a group of friends traveling, opting for one car may be bothersome as luggage space may already be limited, but not anymore.

This is because UberXXL promises that there is plenty of room for everyone as it can accommodate up to six passengers, as well as all of their luggage to fit inside the car, all under one booking.

It will be the option that will seat between the UberXL, its original six-seater option for groups that do not offer extra luggage space, and Uber Black, its luxury ride-hailing service for a more comfortable ride.

Holidays are Near and UberXXL is The Answer

Instead of struggling to fit into an UberXL, having to split rides, or being denied by the driver as they bring many luggage, UberXXL is the answer to accommodating more people and items in one. It would also be a massive help in the upcoming holiday season when more people are traveling alongside their suitcases.

UberXXL is only available for pickup or dropoff rides to and from the airport, and it has launched to 60 airports globally, with 40 of these in the United States and Canada.

Uber's Latest Offers for Riders

Ride-hailing has remained a significant mode of transportation in the global market today, especially in the United States, but these are not all at a premium as companies like Uber offer lower rates in place of several compromises. Earlier this year, Uber unveiled new lower costs for airport trips, as well as the famed UberX Share that allows users to carpool to nearby or the same locations.

On the other hand, Uber's JourneyTV available on over 50,000 vehicles also got significant upgrades which share live trip information, estimated arrival times, and more for users to be updated on. Its recent partnership with T-Mobile's Octopus Interactive brings more content to the rides as advertisers may take advantage of this and run their campaigns, as well as offer travel recommendations, restaurants, and more targeted ads.

More importantly, Uber also prioritized increased privacy and security for rides earlier this year, with the company allowing its users to customize their experience to make their experiences safer. The holiday season has always been a problem for groups who are traveling, but Uber now offers a way to accommodate their needs with UberXXL, right in time for the upcoming festivities.