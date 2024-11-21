Windows 10 End of Support: Microsoft Push Users to Buy New PCs in New Pop-Ups as Date Nears

The end is nigh for Windows 10 as it has already been replaced by the latest Windows 11 operating system to run present computers, and Microsoft is getting more aggressive in its messaging to push users for a change. Current Windows 10 users claim that Microsoft is now sending a pop-up message that blocks the entire screen to convince users to make the upgrade to the latest PCs.

Part of the Redmond software giant's suggestions is having users make a switch to Windows 11-powered computers or opt for the most advanced tech they have now, Copilot Plus PCs.

Windows 10 Users See Microsoft's Pop-Up That Push For Upgrades

Users who still own Windows 10-powered computers are now taking their complaints against Microsoft to online platforms, with an X user recently sharing the many pop-up messages appearing on their desktop which pushes them to upgrade. Other users posted similar screenshots via X, Reddit, and more which show the more aggressive campaign by the company.

However, the cherry on top is that Microsoft's pop-up message is taking over their entire displays as the full-screen prompts are disrupting many Windows 10 users' computer use and tasks.

One user regarded that they had been unable to complete a Windows 10 update for two months already alongside getting this pop-up message, and it shows the more aggressive push by Microsoft.

Should You Opt for Windows 11, Copilot Plus PCs?

While users still have less than a year before the end of support date for Windows 10 slated this October 2025, Microsoft wants users to upgrade to either the Windows 11 computers or Copilot Plus PCs that offer the 'ultimate' Windows 11 experience.

It is ideal for users to make the switch to either Windows 11 or the AI-powered Copilot Plus PCs if they want all the new features and experiences available on Microsoft's operating systems, complete with its regular updates, and more.

Moreover, the nearing Black Friday sale and Holiday deals are also a great time for the upgrade as most computers are getting significant discounts on purchases.

Windows 10 End of Support is Coming Soon

Three years ago, Microsoft released its latest take on its proprietary computer operating systems with Windows 11, and this immediately spelled bad news for those running Windows 10. Despite this, many Windows 10 users were given a free update that would upgrade them to Windows 11, but some opted not to do so, and others were limited by the hardware that prevented them from upgrading.

It was also seen last year that Microsoft is already tightening the noose on Windows 10 as the company stopped its sale of the operating system and its license for users who are opting for this version. Since then, Microsoft has been trying to convince users to opt for the upgrade to Windows 11 as its older OS is near to becoming obsolete, and the company is already in the process of discontinuing it.

Microsoft has also made it apparent that the end of support for Windows 10 is coming next year, and this means that it will no longer receive important updates that will improve its capabilities, but extend security updates for users. Despite users getting less than a year before the end, Microsoft wants them to make the switch to more advanced technologies by bugging users with pop-up messages to upgrade.