Microsoft Outlook Gets AI-Powered Dynamic Themes, But It's Only Available for Subscribers

Outlook may have a plain default theme, but Microsoft wants to change that in this latest update, and thanks to its advancements in artificial intelligence, the company now delivers an all-new experience for users. It was revealed by the Redmond software giant that it wants to make Outlook more "beautiful and approachable," with the focus of this latest development purely for aesthetics.

Thanks to AI, Microsoft Outlook now offers a dynamic theme for the personal information manager of its 365 suite, with users getting a more 'personal touch' to their email experiences on the app.

Microsoft Outlook Brings AI-Powered Dynamic Themes

Microsoft has introduced its 'Themes by Copilot' which centers on improving Outlook's personal experiences for users by leveraging its artificial intelligence model to better personalize the experience for users. The company is using its artificial intelligence to deliver a more significant experience for users and make Outlook more appealing to users with its more intuitive showcase.

Users will have more power in selecting the themes they see on their Outlook experience as unique customization features are available to access thanks to Copilot's generative AI capabilities.

Themes by Copilot is offering a way to create dynamic and personalized themes based on different subjects including the weather, with Microsoft claiming that this is the "first instance of dynamic AI-generated theming in productivity applications."

According to Microsoft, this latest feature is available for multiple devices, and starting today, users may get access toThemes by Copilot via iOS, Android, macOS, Windows OS, and Outlook's web browser version.

Outlook's AI Themes Requires Subscription License

However, this is not available for just anyone to access, as Microsoft has locked it behind paywalled access as it is exclusive to Copilot Pro subscribers in the consumer and business account types.

Users may choose what type of dynamic theme their Outlook app will look like, and they may select one from the over 100 locations that are already available, or they may opt to specify what they want to see via Copilot prompts.

On the other hand, users may base their dynamic AI themes using their location, or rely on weather forecasts that may change, depending on real-time conditions.

Microsoft's Latest AI Advancements

The massive focus by Microsoft on its artificial intelligence technology brought significant capabilities and experiences for users to enjoy, centering on its latest prioritization of Windows' AI advancements with Copilot. Instead of relying on company-made AI agents, Copilot Studio now offers users a chance to custom-build their chatbot to focus on their preferences, needs, and use.

Since the dawn of generative AI in 2022, Microsoft has been tied with OpenAI for its artificial intelligence advancements, but the company has since traversed its unique path for its AI offers. Apart from their software technologies powered by AI, Microsoft has also entered the world of gaming where its Azure cloud computing service fused with OpenAI's models is helping deliver NPCs for China's Perfect World.

AI has multiple possibilities for improving the world's access to technology with its significant features, and it can be applied to renowned experiences to make it more personal, like what Microsoft has done. Outlook's app may be plain, but Microsoft has delivered a way to better the experience with Themes by Copilot, now offering dynamic themes powered by generative AI for subscribers to enjoy.