Dying Supergiant Star? WOH G64 Spotted in Eye-Popping Detail, Giving Major Supernova Vibes

About 160,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, there exists WOH G64, a gigantic star 2,000 times the size of our Sun. Recent observations with the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Very Large Telescope Interferometer were the most detailed ever taken of this dying star.

The groundbreaking observations reveal dramatic end-of-life activity of the star, providing a better understanding of stellar evolution and death.

A Red Supergiant in Its Death Wish

WOH G64 is known to be one of the red supergiants; a few other such familiar red supergiants are known to exist. As reported by Gizmodo, this celestial giant is sending out huge amounts of gas and dust at an incredibly high rate, creating a cocoon-like structure around it.

The expelled material appears as a thin elliptical ring, giving astronomers a rare view into the processes occurring before the supernova explosion.

The team chose WOH G64 not only for its size and activity but also because its distance is well-documented. This precision would allow the researchers to exactly calculate the mass and energy output of the star, crucial data in understanding the dynamics of supernova precursors.

Imaging the 'Eye of Sauron'

The cutting-edge technology of the VLTI gave an unprecedented look at the dusty torus enveloping WOH G64. Although prior measurements hinted at its presence, this represents the very first time that scientists were able to directly image it. The extraordinary star has even inspired likenesses to the Eye of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings.

What Makes WOH G64 Exceptional?

WOH G64 is one of the most extreme stars in its class. Its extreme mass loss and erratic brightness patterns suggest it may be nearing its explosive end.

According to co-author Jacco van Loon from Keele University's Observatory, any drastic change could bring it closer to a supernova.

"For the first time, we succeeded in taking a zoomed-in image of a dying star in a galaxy outside our own galaxy," research's lead author Keiichi Ohnaka, who is also an astrophysicist at Chile's Universidad Andrés Bello said in an email.

Ohnake added that the team uncovered an "egg-shaped cocoon" and this is where the star is concealed. This indicates that the star is nearing its demise when it will eject a lot of materials.

The material expelled by WOH G64 not only feeds its surroundings but also contributes to the cosmic cycle of matter, enriching the universe with elements that would possibly form new stars and planets.

It is now planned that astronomers would study WOH G64 with longer wavelengths, which may bring more detail over the released material of the star.

The data will complement those that will be obtained in the near future from surveys such as the Rubin Observatory's 10-year project providing more ideas on variable stars, like WOH G64.

A Short Glimpse of Star's Life Before Death

The image is a bit fuzzy, but the ability to see such a distant and large star in detail would not have been possible without modern astronomical technology.

Every observation brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of the universe, offering a rare and humbling look at how stars live and die.