No PS5 Pro Patch for 'Cyberpunk 2077' Says CD Projekt Red; Prioritizes New Projects Coming Soon

There are many developers who have worked towards enhancing their games and taking advantage of the PlayStation 5 Pro's capabilities, but CD Projekt Red is not one of those, and certainly not for "Cyberpunk 2077." The company did not reveal anything as to why it will not work on giving "Cyberpunk 2077" a highly-requested PS5 Pro patch, but reports claimed that it is because of other priorities.

No PS5 Pro Patch is Coming For 'Cyberpunk 2077' says CDPR

A new reply from CD Projekt Red shared sad news to its fans as the game-developing company has no plans to offer a special PS5 Pro patch for "Cyberpunk 2077" that would help enhance the experience. The game developing company confirmed that they "currently have no plans" to bring a PS5 Pro update that will allow gamers to take advantage of the console's massive capabilities despite many doing so.

Developers that released dedicated patches for their game's PS5 Pro run recently received massive praise from analysts and fans for their significant improvements compared to its PS4 or PS5 versions.

Despite many players anticipating a PS5 Pro patch, CDPR was quick to shut down the requests and speculations behind this update that may bring new successes for "Cyberpunk" on the latest gaming device.

That being said, gamers may still get to take advantage of the previous next-gen upgrade for "Cyberpunk 2077" on all PS5 variants and the Xbox Series S and X.

CD Projekt Red to Prioritize Other Projects

CD Projekt Red is currently immersed on its other projects according to IGN, with the company prioritizing the development of its other AAA-rated projects from its already established franchises.

There are two projects under "The Witcher" franchise including a new trilogy series that will start with "The Witcher 4" and the other being its untitled 'The Witcher' multiplayer game. Next, there is the promised sequel for "Cyberpunk 2077" which is still in its early development. Lastly, CDPR also has a list of original games that are currently under works.

'Cyberpunk 2077' and What It Has to Offer

It has been four years since CD Projekt Red brought "Cyberpunk 2077" to the world, and the company had massive plans for the game which turned out to be a disappointment for many and led to its initial demise. However, CDPR was not yet done with it, and almost three years after the original, the company released the famed "Phantom Liberty" DLC which was regarded as the game players hoped for.

It will not be long before the world will see a new installation under the "Cyberpunk" franchise as CD Projekt Red previously announced that it is already working on a sequel to the action RPG. "Cyberpunk 2077" will continue to be offered in the first-person POV, and this codenamed "Orion" project will focus on a "life path" feature that would have the narrative depend on the player's choices to be one of its main mechanics.

There will be a good eight years according to rumors before the next "Cyberpunk" game will be available to the public, and it is seemingly following its predecessor's footsteps in taking its time before releasing. While it may be a long wait, CD Projekt Red will hold out on "Cyberpunk 2077's" PS5 Pro patch that will allow the game to take advantage of the console's performance, as it prioritizes more important work.