'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Coming to Apple's Macs but Exclusive to M-Series Silicon Chips

Gaming on Mac may only have been building its library recently, but it is not short of iconic AAA-rated games for users to enjoy, and now, an upcoming release of "Cyberpunk 2077" is set to take it to a whole new level. However, this upcoming AAA-rated game will be exclusive to select Apple computers only, and like all others that came before it, only Macs with Silicon chips may get the upcoming title.

Apple's expansion into gaming for the Mac has seen its fair share of titles released from different developers, with "Cyberpunk 2077" set to deliver a new experience for Apple fans, diversifying what it offers for all.

'Cyberpunk 2077' is Coming to Apple's Silicon Macs Exclusively

CD Projekt Red made a surprising announcement earlier today which confirmed that its AAA-rated game from 2020, "Cyberpunk 2077," is coming to Apple's Mac computers, particularly for the silicon-powered devices. It will be the first time that "Cyberpunk 2077" is bridging the experience over to Apple's computers, as in the four years of its release, it remained on Windows and consoles.

According to CD Projekt Red, "Cyberpunk 2077" will allow gamers to take "full advantage of Apple silicon and advanced technologies of Metal," making it possible for modern Macs to run loaded games like this.

It was revealed by the developers that "Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition" will arrive on Apple's Mac silicon computers next year, alongside this version's launch across other platforms like GOG.com, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

What to Expect from 'Cyberpunk 2077's' Mac Release?

"Cyberpunk 2077" will be available via the Mac App Store to buy and download from, with players given the ability to launch the game directly from Launchpad or Desktop, and will no longer need a client for it. More importantly, this "Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition" will bring the base game, as well as the "Phantom Liberty" expansion under one bundle, and it is expected to take a massive chunk of storage.

Some of the game's features will take advantage of M-series chips with path tracing, frame generation, Spatial Audio, and more. For now, it remains unknown when its exact release date in 2025 and how much it will cost.

Apple's Mac Gaming Evolution

Mac and Windows had a clear distinction in the past as Apple's computer platform was regarded to be mostly for creativity, productivity, and work, while Microsoft's OS accommodates everything, especially gaming. However, all of that changed when Apple made its shift to the M-series silicon chips which enabled them to bring multiple gaming experiences to users, with ease.

Over the years, Apple has partnered and worked with game developers and studios to bring their titles over to Mac since the dawn of its silicon chipset era, particularly with its first-ever introduction of its 'Game Mode' optimization. Titles like Annapurna's "Stray," Capcom's "Resident Evil VII: Biohazard" and "Resident Evil VIII: Village," and more have made their way to Apple's computer platform.

That being said, Apple is still waiting on the upcoming release of "Assassin's Creed: Shadows" which will bring a day-one availability to Macs, but unfortunately, Ubisoft faced delays in its developments. AAA-rated games are already dropping for M-series-powered Macs, but it will soon be joined by one of the biggest games of this generation, and also, one of the most performance-intensive titles in console and Windows, "Cyberpunk 2077."