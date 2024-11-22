'Virtua Fighter 5 REVO' Is a Remaster of SEGA's Fighting Game, Making Its Way to PCs for the First Time

SEGA is bringing back one of the famed arcade-style fighting games that while it may not be mainstream, still has a massive cult following that is now excited for the recently announced "Virtua Fighter 5 REVO." This specific version is a remaster of the same game, "Virtua Fighter 5" that was first released in 2006, and this time, it will be available exclusively to PCs via Steam.

That being said, this revival marks the first time after almost three decades since the game last released to the computer platform, particularly for Windows, but SEGA wants to bring the franchise back to life with this attempt.

'Virtua Fighter 5 REVO' Brings Remaster Game to PCs

Japan's SEGA is back with another remaster of its famed gaming franchise with its announcement of the arrival of "Virtua Fighter 5 REVO" that will bring the renowned fighting game to PCs for the first time. The game is expected to arrive this Winter 2024 as per the recent announcement, but SEGA is yet to reveal the game's exact drop via Valve's Steam.

This specific game is only a remaster of the original "Virtua Fighter 5" release from 2006, and then to PlayStation in 2007, making this the last mainline release of the game in its entire franchise.

Its developer, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, used its proprietary Dragon Engine to make this remake possible, with "Virtua Fighter 5 REVO" offering 4K support, 60FPS, and a noteworthy online play.

SEGA's 'Virtua Fighter' Returns to PCs After 27 Years

This release also marks "Virtua Fighter's" long-awaited return to PCs after 27 years since its last computer release, and according to GameRant, this is part of SEGA's massive focus on bringing back its iconic classic hit games.

Much of the game's features will be based on the last release from SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, "Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown," which will deliver a PC port of the game from its console release version.

'Virtua Fighter' and SEGA's Fighting Game Influence

While SEGA is one of the most popular and influential game publishing companies in the world, there is one outstanding franchise that led the fighting genre to new heights by offering the first 3D arcade-style brawl in history. That being said, it was not as popular as its rivals like Bandai Namco's "Tekken" and CAPCOM's "Street Fighter" which shortly adopted 3D graphics and took the global fanbase by storm.

Unlike the two fighting game franchises mentioned above, "Virtua Fighter" was not able to continue to develop new titles and release more modern sequels to the world, as it remains stuck to re-releasing its game from 18 years ago. That being said, SEGA still saw significant success with the console's "Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown" as it gained recognition in 2021's The Game Awards as a nominee.

Despite its die-hard fans asking for a sequel in the form of "Virtua Fighter 6" and other developments, SEGA did not fulfill this for unknown reasons, so until now, gamers have had to rely on these remasters. However, the upcoming "Virtua Fighter 5 REVO" is much more than a remaster of the 18-year-old game, particularly as it would mark its return to PCs after almost three decades, complete with its modern features and experiences.