Black Friday 2024: The Hiboy X300 Is the Best Electric Scooter Deal You'll Find

Electric scooters are stealing the show this Black Friday, punching practicality with a side of thrill. Perfect for the grind or the glide, the discounts are coming in hot.

Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales are set to crack $75 billion, a 5% jump from last year. Online moves are outpacing the game too, with projections hitting $10.8 billion, up nearly 10% year over year.

Amid the buzz, one scooter stands out, pairing raw performance, long range, and sleek design with a price that dares you to ignore it.

The Hiboy X300: Black Friday's Best Deal

The Hiboy X300 delivers raw power through its 500W motor, peaking at 700W, propelling you to speeds of up to 23 MPH. With a range stretching 37.3 miles per charge, it's built for more than just short trips—think daily commutes or weekend joyrides. Rugged 12-inch tires and a front suspension system eat up rough terrain with ease, balancing smooth comfort with rock-solid control.

Additional features include:

3-light system : Headlight, taillight, and turn signals for enhanced safety.

: Headlight, taillight, and turn signals for enhanced safety. Ergonomic handlebar design : Prioritizing rider comfort.

: Prioritizing rider comfort. Removable battery : UL2272 certified for safety and convenience.

: UL2272 certified for safety and convenience. IPX5 water resistance: Reliable in light rain or wet conditions.

At $799.99, the Hiboy X300 offers exceptional value, outperforming similarly priced competitors like the Gotrax G7 and Varlascooter Falcon in speed, range, and safety features.

Competitor Spotlight: How the X300 Stands Out

While the Hiboy X300 takes center stage, other models also offer great options this Black Friday. Let's compare the X300 with a few notable competitors:

Gotrax G7Price: $799.99

With a 500W motor and a range of 20–30 miles, the Gotrax G7 is suitable for shorter commutes. However, its smaller 10-inch tires and lack of advanced lighting make it less versatile than the X300. Niu KQi 300XPrice: $1,049.00

This model offers a 500W motor and a similar range of 37.3 miles, but its higher price tag and shorter charging time of 4 hours make it a premium option for those prioritizing convenience over cost. Varlascooter FalconPrice: $799.99

The Falcon features front and rear independent suspensions for a smooth ride, but its range of 25 miles falls short of the X300. For a similar price, the Hiboy provides better mileage and features. Segway Max G2Price: $899.00

The Max G2 boasts a slightly longer range of 43 miles and advanced braking, but its 450W motor (peak 1000W) offers a lower top speed of 22 MPH. For those seeking speed, the X300 is a better fit.

Why the Hiboy X300 Is the Right Choice

The Hiboy X300 dominates its price bracket with a superior combination of speed, range, and comfort. It's an all-around powerhouse that caters to both urban and suburban riders, offering exceptional performance without the premium price tag.

Safety Features That Shine

With e-braking and disc braking systems, an LED digital display, and its IPX5 rating, the X300 is designed to keep riders secure in diverse conditions. The inclusion of turn signals is a standout feature, providing an edge in visibility that many competitors lack.

User-Friendly Design

A removable battery takes the hassle out of charging, while an ergonomic handlebar and revamped fenders elevate the ride. Built for everything from the grind of daily commutes to freewheeling weekend escapes, this scooter hits the sweet spot. Black Friday delivers the perfect excuse to snag a ride that seamlessly blends flair, performance, and savings. With deals stacked high, the right scooter could push how you travel into a new gear.

If you're eyeing slick features, modern design, or an irresistible price tag, don't drag it out—these Black Friday steals are vanishing fast, and your ticket to a better ride is right there waiting.