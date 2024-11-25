Google to Convince Judge About Antitrust Case in Closing Arguments Pending the Suggested Chrome Sale

The fight between the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and Google is drawing its conclusion, and both sides are set to make their closing arguments in front of the court regarding the antitrust complaint. It is known that the Justice Department has suggested that Google breakup its search engine dominance in the market by selling its Chrome browser and having it operated by a separate entity.

Moreover, Google is also accused of its monopolistic tactics in many facets of its business including its online advertising program which allegedly prioritized revenue over its customers.

Google Is Set to Make Closing Arguments in DOJ Antitrust Case

Google is now on the last leg of its antitrust case against the US Department of Justice over at Alexandria, Virginia, and according to AP News' report, both sides are now scheduled to make closing arguments this Monday, November 25. This would be the last chance for both sides to prove their cases in front of US District Judge Leonie Brinkema who will later rule on the case.

This lawsuit is known to be the US DOJ's complaint against Google's advertising technology and operations which the prosecution claimed to be an "illegal" monopoly that saw the company earn significantly over the years.

Should Judge Brinkema rule against Google in the case, it will be branded as engaging in a monopolistic manner that will further stretch the case to decide on ways to break down this behavior.

Google's Monopoly to be Broken Down With Chrome's Sale

One of the previous suggestions by the US DOJ to the court was to have Google sell Chrome as part of the "breakdown" of the company's monopolistic behavior in the market. However, not only that, Mountain View is also targeted by the US Justice in selling its digital ads technology which would lead to the company losing hundreds of billions in revenue per year, as a result of their focus on generating money instead of prioritizing customers.

Google and its Massive Antitrust Cases Faced

Google is no longer new to facing antitrust complaints with its massive operations in the world, but most especially here in its home country as it allegedly focuses on monopolistic approaches to its many operations. It was only this September that Google lost to a complaint lodged by Epic Games claiming that the company practiced anti-competition on its Play Store, with the judge ruling towards opening the Android app marketplace.

It is also important to note that the start of the Fall season also had Google facing a lawsuit filed by the US DOJ for its alleged dominance in digital advertisements against the industry. The Justice Department regarded that Google operated on an "unlawful monopoly" which saw it earn a whopping $200 billion in 2023 on ads alone and prioritized profits over its customers.

However, the DOJ did not stop there as they were looking to break down Google's monopolistic operations by having the company sell Chrome to a separate entity that targets its search engine dominance. There are no decisions yet made on this case by the Virginia court, but this also remains Google's last chance to convince the authorities about keeping its company and products as a whole.