Meta Threads Is Now Testing Default Feed Settings That Now Allow Users to Choose

Meta is expanding more on the latest feature it made available for Threads users to enjoy, as now the platform introduces a way for users to choose the default feed they will see on their homepage experiences. This follow-up feature comes after the recent introduction of Threads' Custom Feeds feature that offers users a chance to optimize more of the content they see online.

The latest from Meta is offering users a better way to control what they see online and make their Threads experience feel more personal, instead of relying on its algorithmic recommendations.

Threads Now Tests Default Feed to Appear Online

Threads is now getting a new feature that doubles up on its latest release of the Custom Feeds for the platform as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that they are now testing a way for users to choose the default feed they prefer. Previously, users were taken to the 'For You' feed on Threads which relies on its algorithms to set the content to see online, based on their activities.

However, the company allowed users to choose between two feeds including the For You and Following, but the default setting reverts to Threads' algorithm choosing the content users see.

It was also a timely announcement from Meta and Zuckerberg as the ability to choose one's default feed also includes the latest 'Custom Feeds' feature where users can create what kind of content will appear on the homepage.

Choose Among For You, Following, and Custom

Users are now given the chance to set the default feeds on their Threads accounts under this testing phase which means that some may not yet see the feature available on their experiences.

With this, Meta claimed that it will allow users to choose among three types of content rundown on their homepage featuring For You, Following, and Custom Feeds to maximize their online browsing.

Alongside this, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri previously revealed that the team is also in the process of revamping Threads' For You algorithmic content that will prioritize more of a user's followed accounts.

Meta's Latest Available Features on Threads

It was only last October when Meta celebrated a significant milestone with Threads as the microblogging platform from Instagram now has a whopping 275 million user base which continues to grow. Because of the massive user base and engagements on the platform, Meta recently saw to it that its latest social media has a content management system available for all called the "ThreadsDeck."

Despite being one of the biggest rivals of Elon Musk's X, Threads also delivered familiar experiences available for users to enjoy on the platform that was once an innovation over at Twitter. These features include the ability to mute post notifications should users want to disregard all incoming alerts, as well as a way to limit the quote posts feature to prevent unauthorized users from spreading them.

Earlier this year, Meta shared the Threads API for developers to build specific experiences to help make more in-platform apps to enjoy, and it is an access that Twitter previously blocked for non-paying devs. Threads is thriving in the tech industry now with the regular new features available, including the ability to choose the default feed to appear on the homepage, depending on preferences.