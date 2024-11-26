Nintendo Switch 2 New Rumors Possible Release Date, Launch Coming Closer Than You Think

Various forums have circulated rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 console's possible launch and release timelines, offering more definite dates that detailed more of when to expect the successor. The only piece of legitimate information from Nintendo was its confirmation earlier this year that it is developing a "successor" to its highly successful Switch that will be revealed before its current fiscal year ends.

The past years saw massive leaks and rumors about what the Big Red from Kyoto, Japan will bring to the gaming industry once again, particularly as it saw massive success with the original hybrid console.

Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: New Possible Launch, Release Dates

Forums over at Famiiboards and Chinese social media platform, Weibo, had many users claiming that a trusted source revealed that Nintendo will bring the Switch 2 console's launch early next year. The said tipster remains anonymous but it was regarded that they were accurate regarding many Nintendo releases including the Switch OLED model from 2021, "Mario & Luigi: Brothership," and more.

It was revealed that Nintendo will launch the Switch 2 console as early as January 2025, but no official dates were yet revealed by the leaker behind this first-look release. Next, it would be followed by the console's actual release and shipping date by March 2025.

As December is fast approaching, Nintendo has yet to confirm any major details behind the Switch 2 console's release dates come early next year, and the company remains radio silent, including sharing comments regarding the leak.

This Timeline is Within Nintendo's Previous Claims

Nintendo previously said that it will announce the Switch console's success before its 2024 fiscal year ends which is expected to conclude this March 2025. However, what Nintendo shared only centers on the announcement of the console, but not its actual release date that had the industry excited.

That being said, the latest forum leaks still fall within the release timeline from Nintendo which pointed to early 2025, but the waiting game still continues for fans eagerly anticipating this much-awaited upgrade.

What to Expect From The Nintendo Switch 2

A console's life cycle usually takes seven years to complete before its company announces a successor to it, as seen with Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation over the past years, and most recently in 2020. However, this is not entirely the case on Nintendo's side as the company dismissed the many possible launch opportunities to announce the Switch 2 console this year via the various Direct events that passed.

That being said, rumor mongers and sources gave up on saying that it would be available this year and instead shifted to a previous claim that it would be for next year, eight years after the original console was released. Moreover, Nintendo's previous confirmation claimed that it will introduce the latest console to the world by the end of its current fiscal year which will be by March 2025.

Nintendo's secretive development of the Switch 2 still has many leakers and sources run wild in claiming what the next console will deliver, centering on speculations like a dual-screen offer, AR capabilities, and more. However, Nintendo is already sharing tidbits regarding what its Switch successor will bring, including backward compatibility, and its next would be an official launch by January, followed by a release this March.