Nintendo Switch 2 Offers Backward Compatibility for Original Switch Games, No Announcements Yet

There may not be any announcements or confirmations yet regarding the unofficial 'Switch 2' console, but Nintendo made a massive announcement today which shared to the world that it is getting backward compatibility. The company confirmed that the original Switch software, a.k.a. its games, are available to play on the next-generation gaming device that they will soon unveil.

However, that is all there is to Nintendo's update regarding the so-called 'Nintendo Switch successor,' and the company is back to not talking about the upcoming console despite the massive demand and wild rumors.

Nintendo Switch 2 is Backward Compatible to OG Switch Games

Nintendo's official X account posted a new update regarding the new Switch console that will succeed its original one, with its president, Shuntaro Furukawa, claiming that the upcoming device will be backward compatible. This confirmation shapes more of what to expect from the Nintendo Switch 2, with the original Nintendo Switch software available to play on the next generation device.

However, this announcement still offers limited details regarding the backward compatibility feature of the Switch 2, particularly as it was vague regarding what type of game will be playable if it will also accept cartridges or only digital titles.

According to Furukawa, their latest Corporate Management Policy Briefing discussed this update on the Switch 2, and Nintendo will share further information regarding its game's compatibility with the original software.

No Official Announcements Yet of the Switch 2

The company also added that Nintendo Switch Online will also be available on the Switch 2 console, but the company did not point out if subscribers may continue to use their existing ones by only logging in to their accounts or requiring a new payment.

This is Furukawa. At today's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about… — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) November 6, 2024

This announcement gave word on Switch 2's backward compatibility which confirms earlier rumors about its capabilities to play the original Switch's games, but the company is still holding out on the Switch successor's official launch and unveiling to the world.

Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors

The entirety of 2024 has been hard for Nintendo fans, particularly for those who are looking forward to its next-generation console which the company is yet to officially announce to the public after all this time. It is important to note that the Nintendo Switch is already seven years old, and if following the usual console lifecycle, it is already overdue, and Team Red only gave the public a confirmation that a Switch successor is coming.

That being said, leakers have filled in what Nintendo was supposed to be doing, and that is to share information behind its consoles, centering on the speculated features that it will bring to users once it arrives. Rumors claimed that the Switch 2 will feature an OLED screen, and there were also claims that it will be a dual-screen device like the Nintendo DS, but some claim that it will feature AR capabilities.

New Joy-Cons are also allegedly coming said leakers, with a bigger design and magnetically attaching to the console, but the largest leak is its backward compatibility for old Switch games. Now, this leak was confirmed by Nintendo's President, claiming that the original Switch software is available to play on its successor, but its official launch is yet to arrive from the company.