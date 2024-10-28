Nintendo Switch 2 Game Leaks New Third-Party Title, Ahead of October Console Announcement Rumor

The wild rumors behind Nintendo's upcoming experiences are running amok, particularly as a new leak pointing out toan upcoming Switch 2 game has recently leaked according to the latest sources. It was noted that the game's recent leak went ahead of the highly rumored Switch 2 console announcement event that Nintendo has allegedly planned for the last week of October.

A list of the upcoming games leaked to be coming to the Switch's successor has popped up since last year, talking about the new titles that will be immediately available once the new console arrives.

Nintendo Switch 2's 3rd Party Game Leaks Now

A leaker known as Nash Weedle has revealed a new title for gamers that is reportedly coming soon for the Nintendo Switch 2, and it was revealed to be FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's iconic 2022 action role-playing game, "Elden Ring." To be more specific, the leaker claimed that FromSoftware's "Elden Ring" will bring a "Definitive Version" that will offer a dedicated port to the Switch 2.

It was further revealed by the leaker that "Elden Ring Definitive Edition" was not made by FromSoftware in this remaster-esque development, but was fulfilled by Virtuous, a company known for their game ports.

This specific "Elder Ring" version will be available for a wide variety of platforms including the Switch 2, but it was not revealed if this will also be available to the original Switch lineup. The leaker further added that this Switch 2 version of "Elden Ring" is coming by late 2025.

Previous rumors claim that Switch 2 will be backward compatible, but it was not mentioned that the original Switch console lineup can have the capability to access future titles, especially for a game like "Elden Ring."

Switch 2 Console Reveal for October?

ComicBook Gaming, on the other hand, noted that several rumors claimed that Nintendo was planning to finally hold its Switch 2 announcement event either on October 28 or October 29.

However, this reveal event for the Switch's successor has yet to confirm a dedicated Direct event or special showcase for the console by Nintendo, and it is expected that it will not be unveiled this year.

Nintendo Switch 2 Expectations

Gamers are eager for the upcoming next generation of the Switch console, particularly as it still guarantees a unique experience within the platform which will deliver the top exclusivity to Nintendo's renowned IPs. In 2023, the massive rumors behind the Nintendo Switch 2 claimed that it would be available come 2024, and it is the exact year when consoles usually bring new models, similar to PlayStation and Xbox.

However, as per Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa's recent official confirmation over at Nintendo's X account, the company will bring word regarding the "Switch's successor" come the end of its fiscal year which is set to take place this March 2025. That being said, this timeline remains vague as Nintendo may choose to go ahead with its announcements or be late in its reveal.

Despite all of this prolonged wait from Nintendo, game developers are only awaiting their chance to announce their titles for the Switch 2, and some are apparently ready to announce their experiences to the iconic platform. The massive rumors behind Nintendo Switch 2's upcoming games are appearing left and right, with "Elden Ring Definitive Edition" building up its third-party offers, making Switch 2 a must-have for fans.