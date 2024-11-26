Neuralink Set to Test Brain Chip in Controlling Robotic Arm—The Step to Elon Musk's Human Symbiosis?

The neurotechnology company, Neuralink, has now shared that it will soon begin its testing of using its N1 brain-computer interface (BCI) chip to control an actual robotic arm under its renowned PRIME Study program. This will focus on a similar brain chip that was used on two patients under its testing program, with Nolan Arbaugh known for telling the tale of how much it helped his situation.

One of the biggest promises by Elon Musk regarding Neuralink's BCI from years ago is to offer the world's first human-AI symbiosis that will improve more of the brain's power using its implant, meant for all to use.

Neuralink to Test Brain Chip in Controlling Robotic Arm

After successfully demonstrating that its N1 BCI chips are safe to administer to patients, Neuralink is now moving on towards testing its implants' further capabilities that would have it control robotic arms in the future. The company announced its latest plans via a post on X which also shared that it already secured its much-needed approval for this advancement.

Neuralink claimed that this new focus would be under its new "CONVOY study" which will center on "investigational assistive robotic arms" that will be controlled by using only the brain chip.

It is known that with its PRIME Study, Neuralink focused on using its brain implants to control digital and electronic devices which saw its first patient playing games easily, without the need for peripherals.

Will Neuralink Help in Future Prosthetic Limbs Use?

The CONVOY Study transcends its digital focus for its BCI chips towards "physical freedom" that will help paraplegics regain the ability to move using prosthetic limbs, starting with robotic arms.

It is known that Musk previously teased that Neuralink also has its sights set on helping people "walk" again, all made possible through the brain chips.

According to Neuralink's post, PRIME Study participants may "cross-enroll" to the CONVOY Study in the future which means that accepted applicants may opt for the new program that will also help them control prosthetic limbs as part of its testing phase.

Elon Musk's Promise of Human-AI Symbiosis

Throughout the years, Elon Musk made significant promises and claims behind his many businesses that focus on expanding more of what users can do in the future, most particularly with Neuralink. One of the biggest claims Musk behind Neuralink is to deliver the first human-AI symbiosis that will allow its users to access more of the brain's processing power.

It was only this early 2024 that Neuralink successfully completed its first operations on an actual person by implanting the N1 brain-computer interface chip to Nolan Arbaugh who saw a speedy recovery after the surgery. Together with the Neuralink team, Arbaugh demonstrated how his BCI shows signs of Musk's human-AI symbiosis promise works, especially as it helped him regain his ability to play video games.

Not only that, the brain chip also allowed Arbaugh to play better in said games and regarded the implant's capability similarly to an "Aimbot" which is infamous for giving users an advantage in first-person shooter games. After administering two implants to patients this year, Neuralink shared that it is ready to move on towards expanding more of its implant capabilities, and this time for controlling robotic arms.