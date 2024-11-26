'GTA VI' Rumors Ray-Tracing, PC Release Coming Later As Per a Rockstar Games Employee

A new leak behind "Grand Theft Auto VI" recently surfaced online, and many fans discovered this point to a single profile that claimed to be an existing Rockstar Games employee whose work revolved around this upcoming title. While the first official trailer from Rockstar Games confirmed many features coming to "GTA VI," the latest discovery is now confirming more of the game's experiences arriving soon.

One of the most important claims here was that Rockstar Games is still planning to deliver a PC version of the game, but as revealed by the company, it will first focus on its console availability above all else.

'GTA VI' Leaks Ray-Tracing, PC Release Coming Later

Redditors shared a new screenshot to the r/GTA6 community which expands more on what Rockstar Games has to offer for its upcoming action RPG title, "Grand Theft Auto VI," which offers more about the next game. The aforementioned screenshot was from a LinkedIn profile of an anonymous Rockstar Games employee which detailed the many features available soon.

First, the employee regarded that he has been part of Rockstar since 2020 and has since worked on helping develop the 'RAGE' engine which combines factors like AI, physics, and more to ensure "open world environments and simulation."

Next, they were also tasked with integrating advanced technologies for game development, including a technical system known as ray-tracing which is best known to improve the game's scenes and environment.

Lastly, it was also revealed that Rockstar Games is planning to develop a port or version of "Grand Theft Auto VI" for the PC gaming platforms, but it is to be expected at a later date compared to consoles. It is known that past Rockstar games came to PC after they made their debut on dedicated gaming platforms.

A Rockstar Games Employee is the Rumor's Source

The source of the latest leak claimed to be a Rockstar Games employee who did not intend to share these intricate details behind the game but only describe his position and responsibilities to the employment-focused social network.That being said, this piece of information remains a significant leak behind the RPG sandbox game after Rockstar Games went MIA (missing in action) regarding the game's development this year.

Fans and players are currently awaiting the tidbits from Rockstar regarding "GTA VI's" development, but the company is yet to release a new trailer that is expected to either bring a deeper dive into its story, offer a preview of its gameplay, or share more information behind it.

The Wait for 'Grand Theft Auto VI'

Rockstar Games took its time in developing a sequel to its 2013 game and the last mainline release of the franchise, with many rallying to the company to confirm the game and share a trailer for all. This finally marked the long years of torment awaiting "Grand Theft Auto VI," with its first official trailer confirming the game's return to Vice City after many years of focusing on Los Santos and Liberty City.

It was also previously rumored that gamers may have to wait for the game because of delays that push it back to 2026, around a year after the promised Spring 2025 release date for "Grand Theft Auto VI."