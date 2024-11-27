'The Witcher 4' Plot Theories Running Wild After New Teaser, 'Full-Scale Production Phase' Confirmed

Fan theories and speculations behind the plot of the upcoming "The Witcher 4" game from CD Projekt Red are already running wild on online forums following the recent teaser of what is coming from the next installment. It also follows the recent announcement which confirmed that "The Witcher 4" has already entered its "full-scale production phase" which means there is now progress on its development.

Also known as "Project Polaris," CD Projekt Red has seen massive demand for the next installment of its renowned action role-playing game (RPG) title, as the last game from the franchise is already turning a decade old next year.

'The Witcher 4' Plot Theories Run Wild From Fans After Teaser

Redditors from the r/witcher community recently started a discussion about the cryptic teaser which only showed a bundle of coins that they believe to have ties to the upcoming "The Witcher 4," particularly with its story. Fans jumped right into sharing plot theories which they believe would be the premise of the next game, as they believe that the coin teaser photo is the key to what Project Polaris has to offer.

One Redditor regarded that the coin's image is related to the "Curse of the Black Sun," but other theories pointed out that the coin is "a defier's oren." It was also added that its design resembles "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's" portal at the end of the game which Ciri entered.

Furthermore, another Redditor suggested that the coin's runes are "ancient futhark" which may have ties to Icelandic or Scandinavian elements, but it is known that the franchise is based on Polish beliefs.

CDPR's 'The Witcher 4' Now at 'Full-Scale' Production

All of these theories were born from the massive surprise message from "The Witcher 4" director Sebastian Kalemba who recently announced that Project Polaris is now at its "full-scale production phase." This means that the game is currently under full development while teasing the famed coin photo, as well as more information about the next game.

The Long Wait From CDPR's 'The Witcher' Sequels

Two years ago, CD Projekt Red made a massive confirmation that it is working on a new "The Witcher" game that will serve as a sequel to its previous release in 2015 which was widely regarded as the best in the franchise. According to CDPR, its work on the next "Witcher" game would already be using the Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) from Epic Games, and dropping its proprietary REDengine.

Moreover, CD Projekt Red was also active in teasing its next "The Witcher" games in 2022 where the company talked about the franchise's future with a roadmap of its future games already slated for development. However, many fans were confused with this roadmap from CDPR as it focused on further games like "The Witcher 5" and "The Witcher 6," but did not mention anything about "The Witcher 4."

Despite "The Witcher's" franchise already offering a massive wrap on the series with "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," it was only the first part of the many more trilogies to come, as it does not end after the first three games. Kalemba's recent teaser spent fans spiraling on the many possible plots coming to "The Witcher 4," with their speculations having unique takes on what the story will be all about.