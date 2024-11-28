China Threatens US With 'Necessary Actions' on Western Chip Restrictions to Protect Chinese Tech

The East Asian superpower, China, has shared a recent statement that denounces the possible changes by the United States on the chip export restrictions that are reportedly coming soon. The recent statement from China came with a threat against the nation, saying that it will take "necessary actions" should the US sanctions become stricter and cause adverse effects against Chinese tech firms.

It is known that China has long opposed these US sanctions imposed against them and their technology companies who were left to develop their own chips amidst the rising restrictions against them.

China Threatens US With 'Necessary Actions' to Rising Restrictions

Reuters reported that China made a massive claim during a news conference this Thursday where China's Commerce Ministry spokesperson, He Yadong, addressed the talks behind the upcoming changes to US chip restrictions. According to Yadong, "If the U.S. insists on escalating control measures, China will take necessary actions to resolutely protect the legitimate rights of Chinese enterprises."

It was also shared by the Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson that Beijing "strongly opposes" the reported plans that will expand more of the chip restrictions imposed against Beijing.

At one point, Yadong also claimed that these restrictions by the United States are an "abuse" of controlling their access to the technology, and have since been targeting Chinese companies. It is known that the US sanctions against China center on fears regarding the misuse of American technology that the East Asian superpower may use to reinforce its military strength against Washington.

The US' Plans on New Chip Restrictions Against China

This follows a recent report by Bloomberg which shared the latest plans by the United States to enforce more measures that would broaden the restrictions against China, coming soon from the Biden administration. The latest move centers on further restrictions on the sale of semiconductor equipment and AI memory chips, with the Entity List also expanding to more Chinese companies.

However, a follow-up report recently shared that the US is planning to add fewer names to the export blacklist which supplies to Huawei, with ChangXin Memory Technologies being excluded from it.

US and China's Long-Running Chip Wars

The Western and Eastern superpower countries of the United States and China have been locked in a years-long battle regarding Beijing's access to American technologies and developments centering on semiconductors. The so-called "chip wars" escalated time and time again after ramping declarations from either country, with the US intensifying the restrictions, and China investing billions to making chips on their own.

Both the United States and China have had several interactions and meetings that discussed their relationships, especially the heightening tension between both nations regarding their chip rivalry. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo previously came face-to-face with Chinese Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao, where both discussed the rising chip restrictions.

It is known that the United States stands by its claims that the sanctions against China on their access to American semiconductor designs and technology are because of national security concerns. However, China is no longer sitting back from the heightening restrictions from the US, and after receiving word about an upcoming one, Beijing said that it will act to protect Chinese companies against this.