Nothing Phone 3 Is Coming This 2025, But Three Smartphones Are Already Under Development Now

The massive developments from Carl Pei's tech startup, Nothing, is already ramping up its plans for the future includingthe upcoming availability of Phone (3), but this is not the only device that is already slated in its list. New rumors revealed that Nothing is already working on three smartphone developments this year which would reinforce its lineup with more devices in the future.

Earlier this year, Nothing made a surprising move with a back-to-back release of the Phone (2a) and the Phone (2a) Plus which arrived during the first and third quarters of the year that focused on artificial intelligence.

Nothing Phone (3) is Coming Next Year, Benchmark Tests Leaked

Pei and Nothing are known for already developing the Phone 3 which is slated for 2025, and this is exactly a famed device as the company decided to delay its release by next year instead of following up 2024 with a flagship. That being said, the new benchmark tests for the Phone (3) already leaked last week, claiming that while much remains unknown regarding the device, its specifications match already available tech.

First off, the Nothing "A059" model was regarded to be the Phone (3) and it will receive the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset featuring a 2.5GHz primary core, accompanied by three performance cores at 2.4GHz, and four efficiency cores at 1.8GHz.

Under the Geekbench tests, the Nothing Phone (3) reportedly achieved 1149 in single-core scores, while it was able to bring a 2,813 score for the multi-core test. The tests also revealed that the Nothing Phone (3) featured the Android 15 operating system, powered by a 7.25GB memory.

Lastly, the report also shared that there will be two variants of the next flagship, with a Phone (3) Pro also coming by next year, with both claimed to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display and will start at $600.

Three New Smartphones Already Under Development

On the other hand, Yogesh Brar, a renowned tech insider, recently announced via a post that there are three smartphones that are already under development from Nothing as of this writing. However, the leaker did not reveal any specifics regarding these three devices, particularly if they will be available by next year.

That being said, reports claimed that they believe these three smartphones to be the Nothing Phone (3), Nothing Phone (3) Pro, and another Nothing Phone 2a which would focus on a more budget-friendly version.

Nothing's Smartphone Development

Last year, Nothing released the Phone (2) for the public to marvel at, offering the upgraded version of its renowned flagship smartphone to the world which delivered significant promises for users. This is the first device from the company that was officially launched in the United States after skipping the country with its first smartphone, featuring the iconic Nothing OS 2.0.

Naturally, it is expected that Pei's company will bring the Nothing Phone (3) for its 2024 lineup, but the world was surprised when the company opted to deliver its midrange smartphone instead. Additionally, the company focused on two midrange smartphone releases this year with the arrival of its other variant, the Phone 2a Plus and both are widely known for focusing on AI.

It was reported that Nothing opted for these midrange smartphones to have the company catch up to the latest trend in the market, particularly generative AI, after delaying its Phone (3) for next year. The next flagship smartphone from Nothing is already coming for next year, but the company has plans beyond the Phone 3 for its upcoming lineup, with three unnamed devices already rumored to be in development.