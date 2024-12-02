Amazon Sellers Trying Out TikTok Shop Due to Low Fees, But Can Upcoming TikTok Ban Stop Them?

Amazon sellers are testing the waters on the TikTok shop in hopes of gaining a more profitable live-selling opportunity. For online shoppers, seeking cheaper products is always the way to go—and ByteDance's platform has it.

Since its release in September 2023, TikTok Shop lets users shop directly from the app without any hassle, kindling an impulse-based e-commerce environment. Attractive discounts, fast delivery, and seamless integration make it a serious contender to Amazon.

Viral Live Streams Give New Breath to Shopping

Beachwaver and Scrub Daddy, for example, are using the live-streaming feature of TikTok to reach millions of users. As per CNBC, celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa has an interactive "packing show" where she combines entertainment with real-time shopping.

Consumers can enjoy 50% discounts in a lively atmosphere. Scrub Daddy, with its smiley-faced sponges, has experienced huge success with influencer partnerships and viral videos.

"When TikTok Shop was new and people hadn't used it yet, they would ask, 'Is this on Amazon yet?'" Potempa said in an interview. "I would get those questions like, 'Can I buy it somewhere else?' Now that it's been around for a year or so, we've done 1.2 million orders."

What Sets TikTok Apart From Amazon

TikTok Shop can be easily integrated into the "For You" page of the platform, displaying shoppable posts in a manner that looks like regular videos. This intuitive feature encourages discoveries and purchases without interrupting the user's scroll.

The app further incentivizes sellers and consumers alike by offering competitive fees and exclusive promotions.

Competing With Amazon's Dominance

TikTok Shop is growing fast and has become the alternative Amazon sellers are attracted to. With low seller fees and a massive user base of 170 million in the United States, TikTok is now a hub for innovative e-commerce strategies. This is due to the fact that it has a unique algorithm that amplifies engaging content to millions and gives the sellers unprecedented visibility and sales.

TikTok Ban Could Ruin TikTok Shop

However, there are potential challenges in its rapid popularity. The parent company of the platform, ByteDance, faces pressure to sell TikTok because of the US national security concerns. Failure to comply by January 2025 might ban the platform nationwide, creating uncertainty for retailers relying on the platform.

Brands Flock To TikTok Shop Despite Uncertainty

Doubling down on TikTok, companies like Yay's Snacks and Canvas Beauty are staying put even as potential bans loom. They believe much of their sales come from the platform, with some reaching record revenues around Black Friday, among others. Many believe a mantra: "money while it's here."

TikTok Shop Proves to Be a Good Amazon Alternative

With a surge of live-selling videos on TikTok, it's no wonder how it takes the internet by storm. Here, you won't only feel the "pure selling" moments, but also how sellers entertain their customers, persuading them why they should purchase the products.

TikTok Shop has truly transformed e-commerce through the integration of discovery, entertainment, and instant shopping. Brands and retailers look forward to embracing this innovative platform, which unlocks for them a highly valued market with vast potential.

Despite regulatory issues, the impact of TikTok Shop on the retailing industry is unmissable. For now, spend time exploring the platform until it's not yet cold.

