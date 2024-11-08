TikTok Ban May Come After Trump Win—Following Ramping Block by US Neighbor, Canada

The shaky fate of TikTok now has been a topic of debate for what will happen to it after the results of the 2024 US elections, and now that Donald Trump has taken his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, speculations claim that the ban is potentially coming. However, the past two administrations are known for having it bad against TikTok, particularly as it is seen as a threat due to Chinese origins.

That being said, Trump and TikTok have had a fruitful relationship during the former President's first term, with the previous administration already contemplating a ban on TikTok amidst the pandemic.

TikTok Ban May Be Coming Because of Trump's Win

TikTok has played hardball with the United States government under President Joe Biden, with the company opting to hear the case in court as it faced a possible ban in the country. However, the US government is set to see massive changes after the recent elections, and Donald Trump's win will not help TikTok's case and its upholding of the US Constitution's First Amendment according to Forbes.

Last September, TikTok's appeal hearing began as it protested against the Biden administration's Foreign Adversary law (HR 7521), with the law previously requiring TikTok to divest from ByteDance and sever its ties.

However, during Trump's campaign earlier this year, he had a change of heart regarding TikTok's standing in the country, with the former President making a significant move in joining TikTok and claiming that he would not ban it.

Will TikTok Cease to Exist in the United States?

There is still a possibility that TikTok will face a ban thanks to the passed law by the House of Representatives earlier this year, and Trump is known for previously pressing down on TikTok to sell its operations in the country to an American company.

That being said, Trump also previously revealed that he would stray away from banning TikTok as this could potentially help Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms, Facebook and Instagram, to gain immense power if the Chinese-owned app ceases to exist.

TikTok and Donald Trump's First Term

During 2020's coronavirus pandemic, health is not the only issue that former President Donald Trump has focused on, particularly as he set his sights against TikTok, particularly because of the beliefs claiming it has ties to China. Former POTUS Trump previously claimed that he would ban TikTok in the United States, and this launched a massive saga for the social media in its quest to stay available to Americans.

However, the Trump administration considered allowing TikTok to continue its operations in the country, but only if it would sever its ties with Beijing, centering on suspicions that the social media spies on Americans and shares it with China. The TikTok sale fiasco started, with many companies interested in getting their hands on its North America, Europe, and Oceania operations including Microsoft.

That being said, the ultimate winner for its regional operation rights was won by Larry Ellison's Oracle, and this gave TikTok the lifeline it needed to continue its operations, all during Trump's first term. Now that Trump won his re-election bid and another issue against TikTok's ties to China has been revisited by the US, it is speculated that this will see a significant highlight under the next president's watch, with a ban potentially coming.