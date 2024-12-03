NZXT's Flex PC Rental Program Is a 'Scam' Says Gamers Nexus, Allegedly Using 'Bait-and-Switch'

The computer hardware company based in Los Angeles, California, NZXT, is now facing a massive controversy after a YouTube channel called 'Gamers Nexus' claimed that their Flex PC Rental program is a "scam." It was revealed in the most recent exposé by Gamers Nexus that NZXT has been deceiving its customers with its elaborate "bait-and-switch" tactic which is not true to its promises.

After the wave of building one's PC has passed, consumers and companies focused on offering PC rentals for those who do not want the hassle of assembling one from scratch, with services like NZXT gaining fame over the years.

NZXT PC Rental Program is a 'Scam' Says Gamers Nexus

NZXT is known for offering its massive array of prebuilt gaming PCs for customers to enjoy, and they have been presenting users a way to either buy it for total ownership, or for rent under its Flex program. However, as far as reviews go, Gamers Nexus has shared a new video that claims that this Flex PC rental program is a "scam," saying that what NZXT advertises on its website is not what gamers are receiving.

The YouTube channel created a deep dive into what NZXT really offers for gamers, and they shared that instead of getting the PC that you are paying for under a subscription, players are duped under its tactics.

It was revealed in one of its examples that NZXT's Player: Three PC, listed at $179 per month for rentals and $2,299.00 for purchase while being the same computer, has different specs available. The rental version only has the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, while the PC for purchase offers the RTX 4070 Ti Super, while the company claimed it to have the same specs.

'Bait-and-Switch' Tactic, Specs Changes on PCs

Gamers Nexus also regarded that NZXT enforces a "bait-and-switch" tactic to its business which is severely confusing users with the many price and specs changes that happen on "day-to-day in some instances." Moreover, the company's discounts are also unclear as the price of these PCs rapidly change.

NZXT's Renowned Computer Hardware

NZXT's name has been one of the top-regarded computer hardware companies in the market, and it is significantly popular among the PC community with its massive lineup of new cases, components, and accessories. That being said, the company also created a special edition "sneaker PC" in a previous collaboration with RTFKT which built a unique case resembling a high-top that features the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080.

Over the past years, NZXT's company was held in high regard for the computer hardware available for customers to purchase, using these components to build the PC of their dreams, and is widely available to accommodate different hardware. NZXT's PC cases have been among the top-rated hardware for those who are looking to build their computers from scratch, centering on both aesthetics and functionality.

The company has seen its fair share of accolades throughout its years of offering computer hardware for users to enjoy, lauding their concepts and designs that help elevate the world of PC building in the market. However, Gamers Nexus has negative things to say about NZXT's Flex PC Rental program which is allegedly "scamming" customers with its "bait-and-switch" tactic that does not stay true to its published specs.