Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors a Bigger Console, New Carry Case Accessory Hints Size Change

New rumors behind the Nintendo Switch 2 are riling up the fanbase and gaming industry, as it was revealed that the next-gen console will feature an overall bigger build compared to the current device. This was discovered via a new accessory from a Chinese e-commerce platform which posted the new protective carry case which is intended for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Previous claims have also shared that the new Switch successor would be a bigger console compared to the current one, particularly with its larger display and improved Joy-Cons coming.

Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors Bigger Console is Coming Soon

There is already a protective carry case for the Nintendo Switch 2 that appeared on Alibaba Group's 1688 e-commerce platform, showing off the new size specs of the successor console. According to the latest report by GameRant, the new specifications of the Switch 2 features a 290 x 135 x 45-millimeter dimension for the carry case which is significantly larger than the original.

To scale, the original Nintendo Switch (Gen 1) only features a 239 x 102 x 13.9mm size, but it was revealed that the Switch 2's carry case thickness (45mm) takes into account the protective cushion for the console.

However, its length and width significantly changed for the new console, and should this carry case's specs match the exact Switch 2 dimensions, the public may be expecting a larger device coming from Nintendo.

Switch 2 Carry Case Provides Insight to Size Change

What this new rumored size for the Switch 2 corroborates is the many leaks from before that talked about a bigger console coming for users, prioritizing a display increase by as much as 15 percent, as per GameRant. It was revealed that the Switch 2 will get an 8-inch screen from Nintendo, an inch bigger compared to its largest existing console, the Switch OLED, which comes in at 7 inches.

Additionally, tempered glass marketed for the Switch 2 also corroborated the bigger successor console from Nintendo coming soon in the future, offering a longer diagonal for the device.

What Are Changing on the Switch 2 Console?

Fans and gamers worldwide have been keeping a keen eye on Nintendo for anything Switch 2 related for many years already, particularly as they feel that the Japanese company is set to introduce a new one soon. There are many expected changes coming for the Switch 2, but one of the upgrades it will receive is a new T239 chipset according to the Digital Foundry.

Moreover, apart from speculations behind Nintendo offering the Switch 2 an OLED display from the get-go, there are also earlier rumors that claimed that the company will deliver a new "splittable" dual-screen. This was based on a new patent filing by Nintendo which focuses on a dual-screen device that would be similar to its 3DS console, but unlike the old one, users may detach it to play games on the same device.

Other renowned rumors also claimed that the Joy-Con controllers will no longer be attaching and detaching to the console like the current-gen ones, as they will be magnetically attaching to the successor. New rumors are now suggesting that Nintendo's size change for the Switch 2 is real, especially as an early arrival of its carry case popped up in the online shop, prompting a larger device for the future.