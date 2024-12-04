Tesla to Launch 2024 Holiday Update For Select EV Models, Combining Safety and Tech Upgrades

Tesla is ushering in the holiday season with a new over-the-air update, improving the driving experience for Model 3, Model Y, Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck owners.

The 2024 Holiday Update is full of exciting safety features, tech improvements, and even a bit of festive fun to make every Tesla ride a more enjoyable experience this Christmas.

What New Features Are Present in 2024 Tesla Holiday Update

Cross-Traffic Alert: Safer Ride for All

As per CarSales, the most noteworthy feature of the 2024 Tesla update is the cross-traffic alert. In its words, it "alerts" drivers whenever there's another car or pedestrian while reversing in a parking space.

This function will be available on Tesla's entire vehicle lineup, so it's a significant improvement for owners concerned with safety.

Lower Audio Volume for Improved Concentration

Tesla will also reduce the audio volume of the car automatically when reversing in a new move to reduce distractions. This feature keeps the driver's attention on the task while reversing the car.

New Autoshift for Model 3

The updated Model 3 is going to get a highly awaited feature: Autoshift. This automatic shifting system allows the vehicle to shift from Reverse to Drive and vice versa without a physical gear selector. This will help drivers who miss the tactile feel of a traditional gear shift while parking and driving.

Tech Enhancements to Ease Driving

Sentry Mode and Dash Cam Access

This means the owner will also find it easy to view clips recorded by the dash cam and Sentry Mode in his car. After this update, he shall be able to see these clips and share them through the Tesla App if the car is involved in an incident or damage happens when parked.

Battery Charge Level Control

Another great feature for Tesla users is the ability to set a preferred battery charge level when arriving at your destination. This feature does help with a range of anxiety issues as drivers fear that their cars might run out of battery charge before reaching a charging station.

Enhancements in Navigation and Weather Features

Other functions recently enhanced include navigation, letting users search for locations they desire along their route and know time and place detours. Tesla will let their drivers track information about precipitation maps at any destination, ensuring they always know what's going to fall.

Adding Fun to Tesla Owners' Experience

Santa Mode And Holiday Cheer

To spread some holiday cheer, Tesla unveils a fun Santa Mode, turning the car's avatar into Santa's sleigh. A great feature to get into the Christmas spirit while driving.

Boomerang Fu and Fart on Contact

A game for some fun, entertaining moments behind the wheel, Tesla provides Boomerang Fu in the infotainment system and an amusing Fart on Contact feature, where passengers getting into the vehicle surprise everyone with its humor.

Tesla's 2024 Holiday Update is a perfect update of safety, convenience, and fun. With a focus on both enhancing the driving experience and making Tesla owners smile, the update is sure to leave a lasting impression as it rolls out across the company's range of vehicles.

Meanwhile, Tesla's stocks plunged after the Delaware judge the EV giant's $56 billion pay package for the second time.