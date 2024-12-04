Bluesky Rallies to 24 Million Users Joining the Platform, 1M Signups a Day—Is This X's End?

One of the rapidly growing social media platforms, Bluesky, was reportedly having another significant milestone as it now reached a grand total of 24 million users who have joined the platform. This was after a renowned event took placewhere Donald J. Trump won the 2024 US elections and people who were disapproving of Elon Musk left behind X (formerly Twitter) to join other microblogging social media.

Almost a month after the US elections concluded, Bluesky is still seeing many users join the platform and make it their main short word social media experience, with X alternatives seeing a significant surge over the past weeks.

Bluesky Climbs to 24 Million Users Joining The Platform

Online Bluesky trackers from a London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine professor, Theo Sanderson, and another user called Natalie shared new real-time numbers which detailed the social media's climb to 24 million users. As of December 3, merely a month since the November 5 US elections, Bluesky already has 24 million users signing up and joining the platform.

According to CNET, this is 10 million more than its numbers from when the 2024 US Elections concluded, further stating that this new current total saw a growth pace of 1 million users joining Bluesky per day.

This is a significant growth milestone for Bluesky which is still considered a young platform in today's age, with X alternatives seeing significant growth including Meta' Threads which is now at 275 million users.

Elon Musk's X is Losing Users at a Rapid Pace

Several renowned personalities also made their way to Bluesky including two renowned sci-fi actors like George Takei of the "Star Trek" franchise, and Mark Hamill, a.k.a. The Luke Skywalker, of "Star Wars." According to Hamill, his arrival on Bluesky also marked the end of his presence on X, referring to himself as a "Twitter Quitter" and throwing shade against X's CEO, Elon Musk.

That being said, Hamill also faced his fair share of doppelgänger problems on Bluesky as the platform still has problems with its verification.

The Massive X Exodus After the US Elections

There have been different astronomical events in the tech industry after the United States finished electing its next leader to replace POTUS Joe Biden in the White House, with Musk and Trump's companies seeing their stocks surge. However, this was not the only effect that the 2024 US elections brought to the world, particularly as Musk's social media platform, X, also saw many people fleeing it.

Now, Bluesky is a fairly new social media platform available for users to join, particularly as it only opened public signups last February after enforcing an invite-only registration process for the world. The Jack Dorsey-founded social media saw a massive surge of 700,000 users joining the platform after Trump was named the winner of the Presidential race, and these people were reportedly coming from X.

The numbers quickly exploded into millions of sign-ups which were seen by the social media in merely weeks, and Bluesky has accepted these former X users with open arms, similar to Meta's Threads. Bluesky recently celebrated its milestone of seeing 20 million new users joining, but in this first week of December, the company added over four million more to join, and famed personalities claimed that it is because they turned their back on X.