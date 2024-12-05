'Plug & Charge' EV Protocol Coming in 2025; No More Fobs, Payments—Will It Trump Tesla NACS?

A "true" universal electric vehicle charging protocol is now in the works, and this is called the "Plug & Charge" which will eliminate the need for all the muss and fuss that is currently required to replenish an EV's batteries. It was revealed that this universal experience will deliver a simplified solution to electric vehicle charging that will no longer require connectors for different ports and plugs, as well as simplify payments.

'Plug & Charge' EV Protocol to Start Testing in 2025

SAE International, SAE Industry Technologies Consortium (ITC), the Electric Vehicle Public Key Infrastructure (EVPKI) Consortium, and the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation under the Biden administration announced that its 'Plug & Charge' protocol will start testing come 2025. This 'public-private' partnership looks to deliver a universal approach towards charging at any station without the hassle of doing so.

Currently, electric vehicle charging requires certain fobs and apps to allow electric vehicles to start charging and failing to do so can lead to EVs not being able to charge. However, the Plug & Charge protocol will help solve this issue with a one-step solution for automakers and charging companies to adopt.

According to SAE International, the EVPKI framework will allow vehicles, chargers, and charging networks to communicate, helping authenticate and authorize a 'Plug & Charge' supported EV to a charging station that adopted it. Additionally, it focuses on cybersecurity protocols for the charging ecosystem, with a Certificate Trust List (CTL) offering secure authentication.

Will 'Plug & Charge' Trump Tesla's NACS Solution?

The goal for Plug & Charge is to offer an interoperable charging ecosystem that can be scaled depending on needs, as well as deliver flexibility in EV charging. Drivers may pull up to a station and plug in their vehicles that adopted the protocol, to stations supporting it, and no longer worry about apps and authentication, as well as payment methods.

Tesla's NACS is a prime example for Plug & Charge which offered interoperability for its Superchargers to other brands. InsideEVs shared the many brands and cars where Plug & Charge is already available.

Tesla NACS' Dominance in US EV Charging

The massive adoption of electric vehicles saw a significant shift over the years, particularly as it is one of the top programs under President Joe Biden's administration, as well as many brands coming in to deliver clean energy for all. However, it faced a problem where its charging is either brand-centric or reliant on different plugs, but two years ago, Musk and Tesla shared its EV charging connector design later known as NACS.

Musk wanted NACS to be the 'standard' across North America, where all kinds of cars from different brands could join together to charge under one roof (of its many Supercharger stations) and enjoy a simplified experience. Early last year, Tesla was part of the massive shift towards opening its Supercharger stations to all EV brands under the Made in America program, promising that it will be open for all by 2024's end.

Soon after, many companies offering electric vehicles adopted the Tesla NACS standard and this paved the way to make this end-of-2024 goal a reality, with almost all cars given access to Superchargers. While Plug & Charge will not trump Tesla and its NACS, it is set to make electric vehicle charging simpler, one that will guarantee that EVs get the ample charge they need and users no longer have to worry about apps and gateways.