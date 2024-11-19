Tesla Supercharger V4 Upgrade Coming Next Year, Offering 500kW for EVs, 1.2MW for Semi

A massive upgrade is coming to all electric vehicle owners whose cars are from Tesla or those who adopted the NACS, as the true V4 Supercharger stations are coming next year to deliver higher capacity charging for all. To start, the Supercharger V4 promises to deliver up to 500kW of charging for regular electric vehicles, and it is twice as much as what the V3 offers.

On the other hand, it has a treat for all Tesla Semi operators as it can accommodate the trucks and deliver up to 1.2MW charging for its larger battery packs, alongside massive upgrades to the charging experiences.

Tesla's Supercharger V4 Upgrade Coming This 2025

A new teaser was dropped by Tesla which officially confirmed that its Superchargers are getting its much-awaited V4 upgrades starting next year, and it promises improved charging rates for all. One of the most noticeable changes coming for Tesla's Superchargers is the addition of the "V4 Cabinets" that can supply increased power delivery for all EVs.

This follows up on the many V4 stalls which Tesla already installed in different regions across Europe, as well as inselect Supercharger stations in the United States. However, it currently has a problem, particularly as these V4 stalls still use the V3 cabinets that can only output a maximum of 250kW charging.

Currently, Tesla is working on getting the right permits that are required for their new charging operations, and the company said that come next year, it will be able to deliver faster charging for all.

EVs to Get 500kW, Semi With 1.2MW Charging

First off, Tesla will bring twice the maximum charging capabilities for electric vehicles via the V4 Superchargers starting next year where it will offer as much as 500kW to support high capacity requirements for faster charging. On the other hand, there is also the 1.2MW charging capacity meant for Tesla Semi trucks.

One V4 Cabinet is capable of powering eight (8) stalls at once, with Tesla also offering longer power cords, CCS connectors, and physical payment terminals available for all eligible vehicles that partnered with the clean energy company via NACS adoption.

Tesla's Supercharger Network Expansion

Earlier this year, Tesla made a significant move to laying off as many as 500 employees under its Supercharger division which had a significant effect on the company as part of its expansion plans. However, it was not long after the company rehired these laid-off employees to the division, with its infamous $500 million plan initially focusing on axing its team to save on costs.

It is something that the company is now prioritizing as part of its massive expansion not only because of the growing adoption rate for Tesla's electric vehicles but also because it positioned itself as the standard for charging. The massive adoption of Tesla's proprietary NACS charger blew up towards the end of 2023 and through 2024, with many companies given access to the Supercharger.

Apart from offering more Supercharger stations in the many regions Tesla is operating, the company also planned to offer upgrades to its charging capabilities with dynamic improvements on charging capabilities. The latest from Tesla Charging announced Supercharger's upcoming V4 upgrades that are coming next year, and these stations can accommodate both 500kW and Semi's 1.2MW charging available for all.