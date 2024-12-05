'Indiana Jones and the Great Circle' Early Access Is Coming but Comes With Hefty Price Add-On

One of the biggest games of 2024 is already close to its official public release, but there is a special experience for fans who cannot wait for next week to play "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle." This is with the Early Access program available for players to purchase separately on top of buying via its pre-purchase option, but note that it is exclusive to Xbox and PC players only.

'Indiana Jones and the Great Circle' Early Access is Coming

Jonesy's adventure is close to taking place for the video gaming platform as "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" will be releasing this Monday, December 9 for its global drop across two platforms. However, users who want to jump right into its gameplay are offered the chance to do so with its 3-day Early Access pass according to Bethesda, but is only available for specific purchases.

The game's early access will be available starting this Friday, December 6, and this means that those who are part of the program will get a three-day head start and the entire weekend to spend their time donning the fedora, whip, and leather jacket of Henry Jones Jr.

Players on the West Coast will see the game's release earlier on December 8, with the 3-day Early Access beginning by December 5, and this will introduce players to a new adventure that takes place after the events of "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Is Add-On for 'Indiana Jones' Early Access Worth It?

First off, it is important to note that "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" will only be available via Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X, as well as PC via the Xbox App and Steam.

To get the 3-day Early Access, players would have to either purchase the Digital Premium edition of the game via its pre-order or opt for the Digital Premium Upgrade which is available for those who bought the Standard Edition.

However, for those who have not pre-ordered yet, getting the Standard and opting for the Digital Premium Upgrade would be more expensive as the add-on costs $34.99, bringing it to a total of $104.98. On the other hand, opting for the Digital Premium Edition will only cost $99.99.

'Indiana Jones and the Great Circle'

Almost fifty years after the first movie was released, "Indiana Jones" has had many adventures and expeditions which were much beloved by fans throughout the years, especially in the gaming world. However, its modern video game adaptation will only be arriving this year from Bethesda Softworks, MachineGames, and Microsoft who have worked together for the next excursion by Doctor Jones.

The game also received significant hype not only because it will deliver a new story for the franchise, but also because it will be released the same year as the full-length feature film known as "The Dial of Destiny" from Lucasfilm. It is believed that this would be the original actor, Harrison Ford's, last portrayal of the character in the big screen, featuring a grand adventure for the renowned hero.

Bethesda and Microsoft previously showcased the game which gave people a lot to look forward to, especially with its extensive offers from its different game editions available for fans to snag. "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's" early access is coming this Friday and will allow those who paid extra or for the Premium copy to get ahead of others in its public release, offering a special experience who want to go ahead and go on an adventure.