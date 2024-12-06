'Marvel Rivals' Offers Free Skin Upon Launch to All Registered Players—How to Redeem?

There is now a free skin to redeem at the recently launched "Marvel Rivals" game, and it comes right on time as players are now mapping out the game and exploring every inch of the PvP shooter. The good thing is that there are no restrictions or special platforms required to redeem this freebie for users, and it is only downright celebrating with gamers on its awaited launch.

NetEase Games and Marvel Entertainment also went massive with their latest release as they are one of the few games that have a long list of characters available upon launch that feature both heroes and villains.

'Marvel Rivals' Free Skin is Available For All Players

Shortly after NetEase and Marvel announced the launch of their much-awaited third-person PvP (player vs. player) shooter title, "Marvel Rivals," the team also unveiled that there is a free skin available for all. This free skin is for the hero, Iron Man, and it is a part of welcoming gamers to the latest shooter title on PC and console, featuring the Armor Model 42.

The specific skin is also known for appearing in the comics which shared a different side of Iron Man and the man behind the suit, Tony Stark, who developed a specialized armor that far exceeds his capabilities as an innovator. Unlike the classic Iron Man colors of red and gold, Stark designed the Armor Model 42, a.k.a. Model 42, with the black and gold color scheme signifying the multi-faceted persona of the character.

While Model 42 is different from the classic Iron Man suit, it is only a cosmetic that features special effects but it does not offer further enhancements that will help players win matches.

To welcome you all to the game, use code nwarh4k3xqy to redeem the Iron Man Armor Model 42 costume now!



In a world where the battlefield is your stage, take on different heroes and join us now to ignite the battle!



After returning to Earth and fighting epic battles, Tony… pic.twitter.com/fVcbxO5vQ4 — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) December 6, 2024

Players only need to load the game and head on over to the Settings (gear icon) on the top right corner of the screen, select the 'Bundle Code' option, input the Armor Model 42's code 'nwarh4k3xqy,' and redeem. Moreover, users are also given ample time to redeem the skin as it is available until March 5, 2025.

Is Playing 'Marvel Rivals' a Worthy Experience?

"Marvel Rivals" is now being enjoyed by players on the PS5, Xbox Series S and X, and PC, offering the same vibes as renowned PvP shooters like "Overwatch," "Valorant," "Apex Legends," and more which are not only centered on gunfire but also with special skills.

The latest 6v6 game has been seeing stellar reviews since its early beta days, and even upon launch, and the best thing is players are able to try the game for free. The only thing players need to invest here is time to download and install before getting the chance to play it.

Marvel in the World of PvP Shooter Games

Marvel Comics appeared in many games over the years already, focusing on top-down RPG titles, arcade fighters, action RPGs, and more, but with "Marvel Rivals," it is the first time that it ventured to a PvP shooter. That being said, it has been welcomed by gamers as it features a unique art style as well as a fresh take on the famed Marvel heroes and villains.

While "Fortnite" offers a rich action shooter experience featuring Marvel characters, it focuses on either a battle royale mode or a create mode which may not be as fast-paced and competitive for players used to match-based PvP.