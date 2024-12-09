CryptoWatch: Bitcoin Reaches $100k, Hawk Tuah Memecoin Controversy, Coinbase Apple Pay

The top cryptocurrency in the market and the world, Bitcoin, has achieved its much-awaited milestone of breaking the $100,000 valuation, and it did so before the year ended, leading this week's edition of CryptoWatch. However, it was followed by the launch of the 'Hawk Tuah' girl's memecoin "$HAWK" which immediately sparked controversy because of its alleged 'pump-and-dump' scheme.

There was also the massive win by Coinbase by integrating Apple Pay into its on-ramp system which allows users an almost direct transaction for buying cryptocurrency on selected platforms using this US-exclusive fintech service.

Bitcoin Achieves $100,000 After a Rally, New All-Time High

The largest cryptocurrency in the market got even larger after last week's massive rally thanks to its investors, and it now crossed over the $100,000 threshold alongside setting a new all-time high record. It was a massive 2024 for Bitcoin as the top crypto saw many events where it set new all-time-high records multiple times, doing so for the first time this year in March.

This latest massive performance from Bitcoin is also credited to none other than President-elect Donald Trump whose win prompted a global surge in the market, with this recent milestone happening after he named Jerome Powell as the new SEC chair.

According to CNBC, Bitcoin had a peak of $103, 844.05 percent last Wednesday, December 4, with the top crypto recording a 140 percent surge for the entire year, and a stellar 48 percent since the election day of November 5.

Read Also: Top 5 Best Crypto Payment Gateways in 2025

Hawk Tuah Girl's $HAWK Memecoin Sparks Controversy

The viral 'Hawk Tuah' girl who was significantly trending earlier this year made a significant career change from being a content creator to podcaster, and now a tech mogul after launching a dating site, as well as the new '$HAWK' memecoin. Yes, Haliey Welch and her team launched a memecoin dedicated to her viral video clip earlier this year, and it saw a skyrocketing performance after its December 4 launch.

However, this was a short-lived milestone for the meme crypto as while it went to a massive $500 million market cap, it saw a massive crash to $25 million or about 95 percent of its initial numbers in merely hours reports DexScreener.

This led to Welch facing huge accusations from online users and crypto content creators that her memecoin was a scam, one that focused on a "pump and dump" scheme where investors would inflate the crypto during its launch and immediately sell it.

Welch and her team were also accused of insider trading and sniping, with law firms now offering victims legal assistance regarding the case. That being said, Welch denied the accusations against her.

Coinbase Apple Pay Integration Is Now Available To All

Buying cryptocurrency was not a direct experience for users despite the abundance of platforms already providing the on-ramp experience, but Coinbase changed that last week thanks to its integration of Apple Pay. Instead of relying on an app to find specific crypto for purchase by a new or returning investor, Coinbase's latest integration will make it a more direct transaction.

Those who are using the 'Coinbase Onramp' developer tool are given access to this new Apple Pay feature which will offer improvements to buying cryptocurrencies from the market. There will still be a verification process for the Apple Pay service, but it is only "lightweight" KYC to verify one's identity.

Coinbase promised that through their Onramp development tool, users will get an easier experience in purchasing crypto without undergoing multiple verification processes to complete a purchase, similar to how users easily enjoy buying from the App Store.