X Took Down Grok's 'Aurora' Image Generator After Going Live, And It Brought Realistic Photos Online

Users on X were surprised with the addition of Grok AI's new image generator called "Aurora" as it appeared on the platform under a beta testing label, and many users were quick to jump on it. However, it did not see two full days available for users to enjoy as it was immediately taken down by X for unknown reasons, after the many AI-created images it was able to generate.

Throughout the past months, Grok has been criticized for its wild hallucinations from its text content, down to poor quality on its AI image generation capabilities, but with Aurora, it wowed users with its realistic content.

X Took Down Grok's Aurora, The Short-Lived AI Image Generator

A handful of users shared their latest creations on X after the Grok Aurora AI image generator was made available on the social media platform last Saturday, December 7, and has created quite a buzz online. However, it was immediately taken down by the company on Sunday afternoon according to Engadget, but not after users who have discovered the AI and created photos via this new experience.

Users who were able to experience this new AI found it on Grok's dedicated tab under the model selection menu, with the 'Grok 2+ Aurora (beta)' option sharing access to the AI image generator.

It was revealed by reports that Grok's Aurora is similar to the chatbot as it can go overboard with its content creation, particularly as it allows user's imaginations to run wild including graphic images and copyrighted content. That being said, Aurora avoided creating sexually graphic nudes for users.

Grok's Aurora Image Generator Can Deliver Realistic Photos

Sawyer Merritt shared photos made by Aurora which successfully created realistic images of the Tesla Cybertruck and Semi electric vehicles which at first glance, would seem like actual shots from cameras. However, there were AI generated, and xAI founder, Elon Musk, acknowledged Aurora's capabilities in developing photorealistic images.

However, Musk claimed that the version the public saw is the company's internal image generation system that is still in the beta testing phase, and its future release would see rapid improvements soon.

X's Grok AI Capabilities and Development

Elon Musk and xAI have made significant headway in developing their large-language model (LLM) and artificial intelligence chatbot in only a short time span, particularly with the renowned Grok AI. Earlier this year, the team touted Grok's "flash-like" speeds where it can respond to as much as 1256.54 tokens per second, boasting of its near-instantaneous time that beat other models.

However, like all other chatbots, Grok has seen its fair share of hallucinations which plagued its name in the market, and since it started later than rivals like ChatGPT, Bard (now Gemini), and Bing (now Copilot), it also saw a bad rep. That being said, Musk claimed that the xAI team is working on improving more of Grok and their other models to eliminate errors, delivering witty responses to users.

Grok has been touted by Musk and X as unlike any other chatbot, particularly as it will not avoid any topic asked of it as it can dive into the "spicy" conversation with users and has been recently made available to access for free. The next frontier for Grok has been introduced by X but apparently, it was not yet meant for public availability, particularly as more improvements are on their way to deliver the already impressive AI image generator.