Amazon Autos Now Selling Cars With Hyundai Being the First, More Brands Are Coming Soon

There really are a lot of bizarre things to find on online shopping websites, and Amazon just won the "Crazy Amazon Finds" of this year as it is now selling a real 1:1 vehicle via the e-commerce platform. Thanks to its recent partnership with Hyundai, Amazon Autos is now offering a way for a seamless car purchasing experience on the platform by having all of the necessary paperwork done through the app or browser.

This feature is still exclusive in the United States as of this writing, and there are only 48 states where users can make this real car purchase, but it already promises an easier way than going to dealerships for the entire process.

Amazon Autos Now Sells Hyundai Cars, All on the Platform

The latest announcement from the Big Tech e-commerce company introduces its new 'Amazon Autos,' and it is a new experience on its platform which offers real-life cars for sale directly on Amazon. With the service, users no longer have to go to dealerships to fill out paperwork, engage in conversations with salespeople, and wait for the entire process to finish before getting their hands on a vehicle.

In its debut, Amazon is now exclusively selling the South Korean brand, Hyundai, which leverages the many models available in its list, including its latest electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5.

According to Amazon, they are connected to local participating car dealers in a user's area to hand off the purchased vehicle via Amazon, with the platform offering most of the process needed to buy a car including financing, paperwork, and completing orders. In the payment information part, users only need to choose the date and time to pick up their new vehicles from dealerships.

Users are given the net price of the vehicle which includes the taxes and fees, and they may also opt for trade-in programs available.

More Brands Are Coming Soon on Amazon Autos

For now, Amazon Autos is exclusively selling Hyundai cars on its platform, but the company promised that it plans to expand its catalog with future partnerships with other car brands. That being said, Amazon has yet to name its future partners that will offer their cars on the e-commerce platform.

Amazon's e-Commerce Platform

There are a lot of items available to purchase on Amazon, and the company has established itself as one of the most popular and largest e-commerce platforms in the world which carries a variety of products. The company is also known for hosting various sale events throughout the year where it offers significant discounts, with one of the most recent being Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Over the past years, Amazon online shopping delivered multiple features for all and users were given certain features to enjoy from the platform including free shipping, fulfillment, and more to improve one's experience. However, the biggest feature made available to the service is the new AI assistant for the e-commerce platform, Rufus, which acts as a chatbot for everything it has to offer.

Consumer tech are some of the most popular items on Amazon and are among the most expensive to purchase from the e-commerce platform, but nothing has beat these offers until now. If you are looking for your next purchase but do not have time to learn about the car's details or do not want to be bothered by salespersons, Amazon Autos is the way to go, with Hyundai being the first brand it offers, but more are coming soon.