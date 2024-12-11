Geomagnetic Storms Led Satellites to Err, 'Mass Migration'—New Problems Are Now Rising

There have been concerns before regarding how geomagnetic storms can cause significant problems to space-based services, and a recent annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union recently stressed the matter. This is because, this year's geomagnetic storms that passed, caused adverse effects to the satellites orbiting the Earth with some seeing malfunctions.

However, the meeting highlighted that because of these geomagnetic storms in the cosmos, caused satellites to go on a "mass migration" which is a growing problem in the industry because of the increased presence of orbiting spacecraft.

Geomagnetic Storms Led to Satellite "Mass Migration' In Orbit

There are already thousands of satellites orbiting the Earth, but the latest information from the American Geophysical Union's meeting shared that these are facing problems because of the cosmic phenomenon of geomagnetic storms. According to SpaceNews.com, two major geomagnetic storms were present this year, and the one from May which was called the "Gannon" storm highlighted several problems.

One of the issues found was the "mass migration" of satellites where they perform maneuvers to 'raise' their orbit to avoid "drag" which came from increased density caused by these storms. A day after the Gannon storm, around 5,000 Starlink satellites, which is roughly all of its orbiting spacecraft, performed orbit-raising maneuvers which is significantly higher than the 300-satellite baseline per day.

The meeting highlighted that many satellites performing the maneuver "complicates" collision avoidance efforts which may happen at any time, especially during these events.

Thousands of Satellites are Now Facing New Problems

Another issue highlighted by the meeting is how because of these geomagnetic storms, authorities may have lower accuracy in forecasts which includes factors like duration, magnitude, and timing. Because of this issue, the satellites may be in grave danger which can lead to collisions or other problems as it could cause space companies operating their satellites in orbit may get inaccurate data.

In the recent storm, the meeting shared that SpaceX's satellites saw a position error of 20 kilometers for their Starlink satellites in orbit, and this could lead to certain preventive measures being worthless.

Geomagnetic Storms and How They Affect Satellites

Astronomers and space agencies have previously assured the public time and time again that geomagnetic storms do not have adverse effects on human health, and while that is the case, it still affects other technologies. That being said, it still brings effects in other forms, including many services facing disruption once it comes, with the likes of GPS tech facing threats from these.

Geomagnetic storms that have passed are known for having wild rumors behind them, with many claiming that they can threaten internet connection and temporarily shut down these services which many feared. However, it is only a hoax, but NASA previously believed that the presence of the majestic 'Northern Lights' could potentially damage electrical infrastructures on the planet.

While a person's day-to-day may not face any potential problems, many technologies that rely on infrastructures and satellites face the issues that geomagnetic storms bring, and it has been highlighted multiple times. Now, the American Geophysical Union is presenting another massive finding behind geomagnetic storms and how they disrupt satellites, raising a new challenge in this growing industry.