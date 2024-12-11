'GTA VI' Leaker Doubts 2025 Release From Rockstar Games, May Face Delays 'Til 2026

The clock is ticking for Rockstar Games to deliver its much-awaited action RPG sandbox game, "Grand Theft Auto VI," particularly as a new report from a renowned source claimed that it may face a delay. The latest scoop behind the much-anticipated sequel is that it may be pushed by the development team to a 2026 release date for the world, one that is different than what Rockstar previously promised.

It has already been over a decade since the last game from the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise was released and it is high time for Rockstar Games to bring a new title, but that may still be too much for the company.

'GTA VI' Leaker Doubts 2025 Release, Delayed to 2026?

The latest report from ComicBook Gaming pointed to the recent story by a reputable leaker behind the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, with Bloomberg's Jason Schreier sharing his two cents on the upcoming game. According to Schreier, he would be "shocked" if the game would be released next year based on his personal speculations, particularly as Rockstar Games have been notorious for their massive delays.

That being said, industry reports claim that "GTA VI's" development remains "on track" as of the moment, meaning that the developers are not facing any hold-ups that could delay the game's release.

Moreover, it is also known that there are many factors that may affect a game's release, and despite it being on track at this time, issues may arise during development or the team could ask for more time to add more improvements to its final version.

Rockstar Games is Creating a Massive 'GTA' Game

Despite the massive demand from fans, Rockstar Games remains secretive about the "Grand Theft Auto VI" release, as no other trailers or sneak peeks were offered by the company a year after the trailer drop. That being said, it is expected that "GTA VI" would be a massive game filled with an elaborative storyline, as well as its dedicated online mode, with Rockstar teasing this in the previous trailer which was lauded by the industry.

Rumors Behind the Upcoming 'Grand Theft Auto VI'

It is already December and this means that the world is inching closer to the new year, 2025, which is also the year that Rockstar Games claimed to be the release of its highly-awaited sequel title, "Grand Theft Auto VI." The game's trailer drop from last year claimed that it will be dropping come 2025, but as usual, Rockstar did not reveal any specific seasons or dates for the sequel's arrival.

Furthermore, there have been many fans raving about when Rockstar Games would deliver the promised game, particularly as for the entire 2024, there were no updates from the developers regarding their progress. That being said, there were reports that believe Rockstar Games is in the "final stage of development" for the next "Grand Theft Auto" game, but these are only rumors.

More importantly, there has been a recent round of layoffs over at Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar, and reports revealed that there had been many cancelations for other titles as part of its restructuring. Now, a reputable source claimed that they do not believe Rockstar is capable of delivering the game by next year and will be asking for a pushback for a 2026 release date, but there are still no words from the company, which may be good news for all who are optimistic behind "GTA VI."