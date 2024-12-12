Apple Vision Pro is Popular Science's 'Innovation of the Year', Celebrating the Spatial Computer

One of the top products now is the Apple Vision Pro, and while this is not in terms of sales, it is because of the technology that was introduced along with it, earning it the accolade of the "2024 Innovation of the Year" from Popular Science. When Apple announced the famed headset at last year's WWDC 23, many people were excited about what the headset could deliver, especially with Cupertino's massive claims.

Instead of being met with disappointment, Vision Pro delivered when it was first made available last February, but despite its immense success in the market, Apple still faced challenges, especially with its pricing.

Apple Vision Pro is Popular Science's 2024 Innovation of the Year

Popular Science released its year-end review of all the noteworthy technologies released this year, naming the top 50 notable developments, and it awarded the Apple Vision Pro as the 2024 Innovation of the Year. As part of its yearly recognition for the top innovations of the year that started in 1988, Popular Science hailed the Vision Pro as the top technology that made waves in the industry.

As part of its 'Best of What's New Awards,' the publication threw its hats off to Cupertino and its renowned development of its first wearable headset which is also regarded by Apple as a 'spatial computer.'

Some of the most notable features of the Vision Pro that were highlighted are its new R-series chipset, as well as its dedicated operating system, the visionOS, which was created for the headset's spatial computing capabilities. Of course, Apple's take on augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) was also lauded.

Popular Science Wants More of Vision Pro (And a Cheaper One)

The Vision Pro's many capabilities including its 23-million-pixel screen that is capable of displaying more than 4K quality, Passthrough capabilities, and its iconic heads-up display were also praised. Popular Science noted that the Vision Pro oozes massive potential with what it delivered, especially when comparing it to past AR headsets.

That being said, Popular Science is hoping for more from Cupertino behind the Vision Pro for the future, including a "consumer-friendly" version of the device that can soon be a "game changer."

The Apple Vision Pro and Its Rumored Future

For many months this year, the Vision Pro has been one of the top trending devices in the tech world, particularly as despite it being made available to global users, it is still a device that one cannot simply buy if they do not have the extra moola. The company was able to sell substantial units of the Vision Pro but was not able to deplete its stocks, with Apple now seeing its decline in terms of sales.

That being said, Vision Pro's current generation was not meant by Apple to be widely available to the public, particularly as the company marketed it for developers for future experiences on the headset, as well as for those who can afford it. Apple CEO Tim Cook also justified the Vision Pro's price, and it was really intended to be at a premium pricing for early adopters.

Rumors have also revealed the scoops behind the Vision Pro's future which could go the route of either creating a cheaper version of the headset which would strip it of its several premium features or opting for its next-gen M5-powered XR headset. While the future is not yet known for the wearable, Vision Pro's current iteration is already innovative on its own, enough to earn Apple accolades.