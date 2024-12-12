Google Unveils Gemini 2.0: Faster AI Features 'Agents' That Improve Performance For All

Last December, Google gave the world its first version of the multimodal AI model popularly known as Gemini, and while the company delivered multiple enhancements to it, the new Gemini 2.0 released today is looking to change the game. The internet company is taking things to the next level with the more capable and powerful Gemini 2.0 which can cover various aspects of artificial intelligence features for users.

One of the biggest upgrades introduced with Gemini 2.0 is the existence of 'AI agents' which are the key to its massive improvements in its current iteration, and Google is boasting its significantly faster speeds.

Google Unveils the Better and Faster Gemini 2.0, Now Available

The "agentic" era of Gemini is now here, and Google officially unveiled its Gemini 2.0 to the world which is its "most capable model yet," featuring the latest advancements in the company's developments. With this release, Google is still pressing on the key capability of its AI model which is "multimodality," and touted its improvements which now offer "native" image and audio output.

According to Google, Gemini 2.0 is currently under testing among developers and "trusted testers" in its release today, and this means that it will have exclusive access to the latest AI model as of this moment.

Google also claimed that all of its users are also getting the experience with the "Gemini 2.0 Flash experimental model." Apart from this, there will now be a so-called "Deep Research" feature of Gemini 2.0 which offers 'advanced reasoning' that can stand as your personal 'research assistant,' for Gemini Advanced users.

Gemini 2.0's AI Agents Will Fulfill the Speedier Experience

Combining the many capabilities of Gemini's multimodality and its newfound native tool use, Google unveiled that they can create new "AI agents" that could bring the much-awaited 'universal assistant.'

Google's focus on AI agents for Gemini 2.0 is one of the key features of the AI and what makes it more advanced than previous versions. In AI terms, having an "agent" means that various AI models may communicate with one another to fulfill complex tasks, all at the same time.

Google's Development of the Gemini AI Model

It is known that when Google replaced Bard with Gemini, the company announced that this was its most powerful model to date, and it left the original AI model behind to eat dust, particularly as the latest one is a multimodal model. Additionally, Google's I/O 2024 officially introduced the world to the many faces of Gemini with the Nano, Flash, Pro, and Ultra versions which deliver massive advancements.

Earlier this year, the world also saw the most powerful version of Gemini its version 1.5 that is available on the Pro tier, with Google explaining that it can achieve the same quality as Ultra's version 1.0. However, what sets these artificial intelligence models apart is that even with the lower-tiered Pro, version 1.5 is capable of using less computing and power to achieve its notable output, also known as the 1.5 Flash.

It is known that Google eventually shared Gemini 1.5 Flash with the world and is capable of offering 32,000 tokens to users either on mobile or the web, and it has long-powered Google's generative AI experiences for its global user base. Almost a year since Google introduced its new multimodal model, the company is now following it up with Gemini 2.0 which employs AI agents and offers a far more sophisticated AI.