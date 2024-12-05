Google App 'AI Mode' For Android Lets Users 'Talk' Directly to Search, Multimodal Capabilities Available

The main experiences of Google's generative AI may be centered on Gemini in its current state, but the internet company wants to consolidate this experience as its main app is getting an "AI Mode." As revealed via a new APK teardown on the Google app, Android users will soon get a chance to access this so-called 'AI Mode' which will integrate the generative AI experience to Search.

There are already several ways in Google's quest to integrate artificial intelligence into Search, and one of them was the controversial 'AI Overviews' which consolidates all results with shorter explanations that appear on top of the results.

Google 'AI Mode' For Android is Coming to Improve Search

There is already Google's Gemini Live for users to talk directly with users in the form of its chatbot that is capable of multimodal capabilities, but a new APK teardown by 9to5Google details an upcoming 'AI Mode' coming for the Search app. This new technology was found lying within the Search app's codes which was said to be under development since October for the Android version.

AI Mode or "AIM" will allow users to speak directly to Google's Search as if it were a chatbot like Gemini and other platforms, and will empower user's experiences by leveraging its enhanced capabilities.

Through this experience, users can treat Search as a chatbot and be more casual in their manner of 'talking' to the platform, as if one is talking to another person, albeit, a chatbot. Apart from being able to use voice inputs, Google is also leveraging multimodal capabilities wherein it accepts photos, videos, and more.

Here's How to Access Google's AI Mode for Android

Google made AI Mode specifically for Search and separates it from Gemini and Gemini Live which will be beneficial for those who want to focus on using the search engine for their activity. According to the report, the Google app beta version 15.48 suggests that users may access this AI Mode via a dedicated tab found at the bottom bar, and will be reportedly represented by a 'wink' icon, which is currently its placeholder.

Google's Search Generative Experience

Earlier this year, Google dived deeper into the world of generative artificial intelligence when it introduced the latest developments that it looks to deliver for users, especially for its longest-running product, Search. The last Google I/O 2024 event introduced the world to the Search Generative Experience which was its integration of AI to the search engine to deliver an AI-assisted experience.

This was later known as the "AI Overviews" which delivered a dedicated space that will appear under the search bar and above results for whatever users are looking for on the internet. However, Google later pulled out AI Overviews to work on what it has to share with users after facing significant controversy regarding the confusing and misleading information it delivers to the public.

Despite this shaky start, Google went on to deliver AI Overviews for its renowned search engine, and it appears on the many platforms it is available like mobile and web browsers by simply looking for online information via its platform. However, Google wants to expand more of Search's capabilities and integration with artificial intelligence, with AI Mode delivering the LLM experience with multimodal capabilities for Android.