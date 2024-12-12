Epic Games Store Is Coming Pre-Shipped on Android, Samsung Phones With Google Antitrust Case Still on Stay

One of the biggest achievements from Epic Games is its win over Google with its antitrust case against the Big Tech in the US, but while that sits on the back burner, the company is celebrating another win with Telefónica. This is because one of the biggest carriers and telecommunications companies in the world is now getting ready to deliver Android and Samsung mobile phones with the Epic Games Store pre-shipped.

This means that when customers take their devices out of the box and after its setup, users will be given a chance to directly access the Epic Games Store, and here, they may install the games directly from its developer.

Epic Games Store Comes Pre-Shipped to Android, Samsung Phones

Epic is stepping up in the world as its aspirations to be available on devices from day one is turning into a reality, with its latest long-term partnership' with Telefónica now offering Android and Samsung smartphones with the tech company's app store. According to The Verge, Telefónica is now pre-installing the Epic Games Store on the devices that they ship to users.

This means that the Epic Games Store which was previously only available via sideloading will come as pre-shipped applications of the Android and Samsung phones coming from Telefónica, and it will be available to access immediately for new device owners.

It is known that Telefónica is one of the largest carriers in the world with its Movistar and O2 networks, with the company known for its services available in the United Kingdom, Germany, Latin America, and Spain.

Epic Games Store and What It Has to Offer

At present, the Epic Games Store only offers the company's renowned games that offer their experiences to the mobile platform, and this includes the famed battle royale, "Fortnite," its action racing PvP "Rocket League," and more.

However, the latest report suggested that because of this availability right out of the box, Epic Games may move towards "non-game apps" available on its platform in the future.

Epic Games vs. Google Still on Stay

The four-year-old antitrust complaint launched by Epic Games has been one of the most monumental cases faced by the Big Tech search giant, Google, and is a separate one from its fight against Apple. Earlier this year, Epic Games added Samsung as a defendant to the case and this was because of the so-called 'Auto Blocker' feature from the South Korean tech company which is notorious for discouraging users from installing from third-party marketplaces.

Last October, the case ruled in favor of Epic Games which centers on the federal court's decision to blow Google's Play Store wide open, particularly in allowing third-party marketplaces to freely operate on Android. However, Google asked for a stay in its filing to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, particularly as it was previously ruled that the company should start effecting the changes last November 1.

Epic's landmark win also signified the possibility of opening up Android and trumping the Play Store's monopoly by making it fair game for third-party app marketplaces, something which Microsoft's Xbox is also looking to enter. While Epic v. Google's case is set aside, Telefónica is making Epic's dream come true as the Epic Games Store will now be available on Android and Samsung phones sold by the carrier.