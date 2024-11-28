The Xbox Game Store for Android Is Ready Says Microsoft, But Google's Stay Prevents Launch

The massive promise by Microsoft to deliver an Xbox game storefront for the Android platform is already done and ready to offer the experience for users to enjoy on mobile, after previously facing significant hurdles from the Play Store. However, it is not exactly available for users yet as Microsoft cannot launch it for the public to access because of the temporary stay that Google requested.

After Epic Games won its antitrust lawsuit against Google, the federal judge's decision was to crack open the Play Store by allowing third-party app marketplaces to distribute games and experiences on Android.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Store For Android is Ready

Xbox President Sarah Bond recently shared via a thread post on Bluesky that it is not Microsoft's fault why the Xbox Game Store which it promised to the world remains unavailable for the public. The executive claimed that Microsoft is not to blame for this unprecedented delay particularly as the company has already built the new platform that would allow users to buy games.

Bond also shared that the platform is "ready to go live as soon as the court makes a final decision," particularly as the said Epic Games and Google case saw a standstill after a recent appeal.

The latest update by Bond regarding the Xbox Game Store for Android stems from her previous promise to its fans that come the start of November, the platform would already be available to the public.

Google's Stay Hinders Xbox Game Store Launch

While Bond did not exactly blame Google for the delay, the Xbox president claimed that the recent "temporary administrative stay" that the courts granted is the reason behind its inability to launch the new storefront. However, it is widely known that Google was the one who filed for a stay to delay the Play Store changes which the court mandated.

For now, Bond and Microsoft will have to wait alongside fans awaiting this experience, as the court decides on the next steps for Google and Android's fate.

Epic's Massive Win Against Google's Monopoly

The many antitrust complaints and monopoly claims against Google have hit the company from almost all sides, and while the most recent US DOJ case is being appealed, there were other battles that already concluded. Among the most popular was the Epic Games v. Google case where the renowned game developer fought against Android's restrictions for third-party app platforms which prioritized the Play Store.

After the case's conclusion and the judge deliberating on what are the next steps for Google, the company successfully hindered the ruling that granted the company a temporary stay. However, this stay is only a small setback for the massive changes as it is inevitably taking effect against them, and one of the company's solutions against this is to appeal against this ruling.

The judge originally ruled that Google should open up the Play Store come November 1, 2024, with the company given eight months to apply the massive changes or face significant repercussions for holding out. However, Google's stay does not only affect Epic Games' marketplace from being available on Android in the present, as Microsoft is also facing a delay in launching the Xbox Game Store, despite it being ready for launch on the mobile platform.