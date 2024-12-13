NVIDIA Is Hosting a GeForce LAN Party Featuring 50 Hours of Gaming Marathon—Here's How to Join

It has been years since the last LAN parties were held and the shift to wireless connections changed the landscape significantly. However, NVIDIA wants to bring back this massive blast from the past with its GeForce LAN 50 event that will have players hook their computers to local internet connections and join as many as 400 people participating in the 50-hour gaming marathon event.

While LANs are not yet phased out as they remain one of the most reliable modes of connections for uninterrupted gaming, events like these are hard to come by, particularly as many would do it online, from the comforts of their home or local esports cafes.

NVIDIA Hosts a GeForce LAN Party With a 50-Hour Gaming Marathon

It has been 13 years since NVIDIA last hosted its LAN party, and now the company is bringing it back for the modern gaming community to experience with the upcoming GeForce LAN 50 event. According to the second-largest company in the world, it is now reviving the unique experience for gamers to assemble in one place and enjoy connected gaming for 50 hours straight.

Yes, NVIDIA's GeForce LAN party will hold a 50-hour gaming marathon for contestants who wish to join, and it will start this January 4, 2025, at 4:30 PM PT, which will be held in-person at the Las Vegas strip's Mandalay Bay.

There are 400 slots open for users who want to journey to Las Vegas and bring their own computers and gaming setup and connect to NVIDIA's Ethernet cables to join the returning onsite event.

Moreover, NVIDIA will also have satellite locations for global gamers to enjoy, and these will be set up via Xperion in Berlin, Germany; BLUE BOX in Beijing, China; and the Taipei Music Center in Taipei, Taiwan.

Here's How to Join the GeForce LAN 50 Event in Las Vegas

According to NVIDIA, tune in to their GeForce LAN 50 website for more details about the registration for the in-person event in Las Vegas which will accommodate 400 gamers to join the LAN party. Sign-ups for the GeForce LAN 50 will open on December 16 at 6 AM PT.

Wireless Networks vs. Local Area Network (LAN)

Over the years, wireless network solutions have improved exponentially in the industry, and this led to local area networks being left as an option for internet connections, especially in this age of smartphones and portable tech. There have been many debates on what is the best way to connect to the internet in this modern time, especially now that Wi-Fi 6 is here with significant speeds.

Ethernet remains a reliable option for internet connection especially if one's setup does not permit reliable and stable wireless network access, as it is known that positioning is also one of the key factors for Wi-Fi strength. However, the pandemic also changed the perception of Ethernet gaming as in-person LAN events have also been prohibited, which also helped popularize the wireless network and virtual events.

That being said, connecting via LAN is still a unique experience, especially for old-school gamers who used to play and compete in LAN tournaments, or journey over to a friend's house for a LAN party. NVIDIA is here to revive this experience back for gamers, as well as introduce the experience to new ones in the upcoming GeForce LAN 50 gaming marathon in Las Vegas, as well as satellite locations in Beijing, Berlin, and Taipei.