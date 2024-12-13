WhatsApp Gives Fresh Meaning to Calling With New Built-In Dialer for iPhone Users

WhatsApp has taken a leap of a lifetime by introducing its latest call dialer feature, which is aimed at simplifying audio and video calling for iPhone users. Remember the Nearby Share feature like Apple's AirDrop? Well, it's more different this time.

This new version can call people directly through their phone numbers, regardless of whether they are stored in the contacts or not.

Simplified Calling Without Having to Add Contacts

The new call dialer mimics the functionality of Apple's default Phone app, where a user can input a phone number and immediately check if it is registered with WhatsApp. If it is, users can seamlessly initiate a call. WaBetaInfo reports that this is especially useful when reaching out to businesses or one-time connections without cluttering the contact list.

The dialer can be accessed by going to the Calls tab in WhatsApp and tapping the "+" button. This feature allows for faster, hassle-free calling for personal and professional use.

WhatsApp as a Default Calling App?

WhatsApp's new dialer fits within Meta's vision of having the app completely replace Apple's Phone. The company, just in a recent iOS 18.2 update, introduced the functionality for users to set up third-party apps as a default for calls and messages.

As yet, there aren't any applications that will utilize this, but WhatsApp stands out among the bunch to be the major competitor.

Through this feature integration, Meta pushes WhatsApp into being an all-in-one communication platform, according to 9to5Mac. This not only makes up for convenience but also increases usability for its growing users.

Improved Group and Video Calls

WhatsApp is improving the quality of video and group calls by rolling out improvements. The app will now support higher-resolution video calls, ensuring smoother and more engaging communication.

Another feature that stands out is the call initiation of specific members in a group chat. This will make coordination easier, where one can connect with a selected group of people without calling the whole group.

When is the WhatsApp iPhone Dialer Coming

Currently, the call dialer is gradually being rolled out for the beta users with TestFlight's latest version installed in their WhatsApp. These features haven't been released and still hasn't been confirmed when they will be officially accessible for all.

Last month, the messaging platform launched polls and added Yours Stickers. From what we were seeing here, WhatsApp wanted to make it look like Instagram when it comes to custom status.

Another noticeable feature that was under experiment was the music in status updates. While it's not that much of an impact, adding a soundtrack to your status could mean something to your friends who always check your updates.

On top of that, there are also customized emojis that bring the creativity within you. Summing this up, WhatsApp is vibing to add personality to your profile. It's somewhat the trend that is happening on social media lately.

Before the year ends, we anticipate WhatsApp to surprise us with unusual features we haven't seen previously. Will there be a twist for all users or we'll let 2025 pass before we see them soon?