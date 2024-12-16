Tech Times Weekly Wrap: Apple CSAM Lawsuit, Tesla Optimus Hill Climb, Xbox Cloud Gaming Upgrades

Just as last week started, Apple was hit with a massive $1.2 billion class action lawsuit regarding their failure to employ CSAM (child sexual abuse materials) tools on their platforms, leading this edition of Tech Times Weekly Wrap. On the other hand, the renowned humanoid robot of Tesla, the Optimus, recently achieved a milestone where it was able to climb a small hill and did so astoundingly.

Moreover, Microsoft's much-awaited upgrades for the Xbox Cloud Gaming service are finally here, delivering the capabilities to consoles as a way to play games online, without the need to download and install its copy.

Apple Faces $1.2B Lawsuit From CSAM Victims For Lack of Effort

Thousands of victims of CSAM have come together to file a collective case against Apple, Inc., for allegedly failing to establish their technology and tools to combat the spread of explicit materials endangering children. This was because the company previously claimed that it would apply CSAM tools on its technology to protect individuals, and in this case, minors, from being the subject of hurtful content.

The victims are now asking for a $1.2 billion fine for the plaintiffs who came forward, with the class action case centering on a massive payout should Apple lose the class action case.

Apple previously had the technology and agreed to apply it on its platform to prevent CSAM attacks online, but the company went back on its word because it feared that these tools may be misused and endanger the company.

Tesla Optimus Bot Learns a New Trick, Now Climbing Hills

There was another historic feat for Tesla last week as it was able to successfully test the latest skills for its humanoid robot, Optimus, which demonstrated its ability to climb and descend from hills. While the said hill is only a small one, it still showed the world that it was able to overcome such an obstacle and do it on real terrain, as opposed to previous demonstrations in a controlled environment.

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the latest feat from Optimus was thanks to the new technology called "neural nets" which allowed the bot to more accurately control its electric limbs for precise movements.

It was also revealed that this said test was a first for Optimus and Tesla did not demonstrate this ability before the video proof was taken thanks to its neural net which can process movements from 2 to 3 milliseconds.

Xbox Cloud Gaming Upgrades to Console Availability

Microsoft ushered in a massive upgrade for its Xbox Cloud Gaming experiences by making it available to its proprietary consoles to access, and it is no longer exclusive to smartphones, TVs, and other devices. This means that users who can only play it via other experiences and want to enjoy gaming on the native Xbox experience may do so, provided that they are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

On the other hand, the company also introduced a new way for gamers to enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming to the next level as the "Stream Your Own Game" feature finally arrives for all to enjoy. Through this feature, users who have bought physical or digital copies of a compatible game may now be played via the cloud, and this could help free up space or wait for a substantial time to install the game fully on platforms.