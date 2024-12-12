Genmoji on iOS 18.2: Create Your Own Custom Emoji, But What's About the Strange App Icon?

Apple's new update, iOS 18.2, has brought forth a feature that makes it possible to create custom emojis through AI-generated text prompts: Genmoji.

With just a few clicks on your iPhone, you can make your own in different designs, forms, and expressions.

iOS 18.2 Brings Most Awaited Genmoji

Genmoji is a new feature that iOS 18.2 has included, allowing users to create their own emojis directly from the keyboard. Powered by AI, Genmoji lets you generate emojis by simply typing text prompts like "smiley relaxing wearing cucumbers" or "t-rex wearing a tutu on a surfboard," MacRumors wrote in its recent report.

Once you input your desired description, the system uses Apple's intelligence to generate a custom emoji that matches your prompt.

You can preview your creation and modify the description until you are happy with the result. You can even get more personal by uploading a photo from your library and generating an emoji that looks like the person in the picture.

Using Genmoi on iOS Devices

Genmoji is not part of the standard Unicode emoji set, but it is seamlessly integrated into Apple's ecosystem. Similar to standard emojis, you can use Genmoji in Messages by adding them directly to conversations, sharing them as stickers, or using them as Tapback reactions.

This allows you to add a wide variety of creative emojis to your messages to reflect the creativity of your conversations more.

Where is Genmoji Available?

The Genmoji feature is part of the iOS 18.2 update, which was officially released after extensive beta testing. It's available for iPhone XS models and newer, though there are specific device requirements to access this feature.

To use Genmoji, you'll need an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or an iPhone 16 model, as Genmoji relies on Apple's latest AI-powered technology.

Genmoji is also available on iPadOS 18.2 for any iPad with an M-series chip or the A17 Pro chip. It will soon be coming to macOS Sequoia, so users will be able to enjoy this feature across multiple Apple devices.

Why Some iPhone Users Are Confused About Image Playground Icon

In other news, Android Authority reported that some iPhone users suspected that their devices had been hacked. Apparently, this was not the case.

Some users noticed that there was a strange icon on their device. Upon close inspection, it's just Apple's Image Playground which allows users to create AI illustrations.

According to some Reddit peeps, the icon appeared to be out of place. It looked like one of the fake apps that we usually see on App Stores.

Although it's now accessible right now, Apple fans hope that the company will replace its icon.

With the things that are going on with Image Playground, it might take some time before the Cupertino giant responds to this commotion. There's nothing wrong with the inside content of the app, but if people are continuously complaining about its icon, Apple needs to address this as soon as possible.

Some users reportedly uninstalled the app in hopes that Apple would listen to them later.