Xbox Cloud Gaming For Consoles is Here, 'Stream Your Own Game' Also Available For Game Pass Ultimate

The much-awaited feature from Microsoft which will allow players to enjoy Cloud Gaming on its Xbox consoles is now here, and it is now offering gamers a chance to access their library without the need to install games. For the longest time, consoles have only seen access to games by owning either a physical or digital copy of their favorite titles, but Xbox is changing things up in this update.

Alongside this, the exclusive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate feature that allows users to "Stream Your Own Game" is also available for subscribers to enjoy, following up on the most recent promise by Microsoft.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is Now on Console, But It is Still in Beta

Players and fans have been begging Microsoft to add Xbox Cloud Gaming to the console experience, and the latest from the Redmond tech giant now introduces a way to do so, with the cloud experience now available on Xbox Series S and X, as well as Xbox One. Xbox consoles which were previously exclusive to access only physical or digital gamescan now play their beloved titles from the cloud.

However, Microsoft released the feature to the Xbox Insiders program for now as it is still under a beta testing phase,and is only available for members under the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha tiers.

This followed up on Microsoft's previous promise that Cloud Gaming is coming to Xbox consoles, but the company is still looking to test the feature while making it available for Insider members.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Gets 'Stream Your Own Game'

Alongside Xbox Cloud Gaming's drop on consoles, Microsoft also ramped up its experiences by offering the highly anticipated 'Stream Your Own Game' feature for multiple platforms. First off, this feature requires a player to have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to access.

Next, users will have to check if the game they own or recently bought is compatible with playing via the cloud, with Xbox still offering (and recommending) to install the title for the best experience.

Xbox's Gaming Experiences Available For All

Microsoft's Gaming Division went ahead and never looked back on the many innovative experiences available on the platform which many Xbox fans and users appreciated, especially with their dedication to massive features. One of the most famed experiences from Microsoft now is the Xbox Cloud Gaming which allows players to enjoy famed titles on any supported devices which do not have to be consoles or PCs.

Additionally, Xbox's Game Pass is booming in the present because of the massive experiences available here, with renowned AAA-rated titles also making their way to the subscription service on 'day one' of their releases. The recent first-party releases made available to the Game Pass were Activision Blizzard's "Call of Duty: Black Ops 6," as well asMachineGames, LucasFilm Games, and Bethesda's "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle."

Rumors now point out to Microsoft's further expansion of its gaming experiences with a new handheld gaming console coming soon under the Xbox brand, but it remains unknown when it will be available. Cloud Gaming has since evolved as one of the best Xbox experiences available, and now, fans' prayers have been answered with its arrival to console, joining 'Stream Your Own Game's' arrival on Game Pass Ultimate.