Apple Rumors: Cheaper iPhone 17 Air is Coming This 2025, and Also a Foldable iPhone For 2026

There are now new rumors which detail many plans of Apple as they are moving forward with massive improvements to its iPhone lineup, and as early as next year, the new variant known as iPhone 17 Air is coming. However, contrary to popular belief that it will be a premium-priced variant for the lineup by next year, new reports claim that it will be cheaper than expected.

On the other hand, the foldable plans by Cupertino are not yet dead, particularly as the latest rumors revealed that an upcoming foldable iPhone is set for 2026, one that will finally introduce the company's take on an expanding display for its smartphone.

Apple Rumors: iPhone 17 Air Will Be Cheaper, Unlike Previous Claims

The Wall Street Journal shared a new report that detailed the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup and brought good news for all, particularly with the iPhone 17 Air variant which is set to deliver the thinnest iPhone yet. First off, WSJ reported that the iPhone 17 Air will feature an 8-millimeter thinner body compared to the current models of the smartphone lineup according to people familiar with the company's plans.

That being said, there is more to the story, particularly as the company will put it at a more reasonable price point that will still make it cheaper compared to the iPhone 17 Pro variants, Apple's flagship variants.

Initially, it was rumored that the iPhone 17 Air would be an expensive version of the lineup, and it would be squeezed in between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max variants. However, the latest report claimed that the iPhone 17 Air would be below the iPhone 17 Pro variant's starting price expected at $999, releasing it to the market at around $900.

A Foldable iPhone is Coming by 2026, Also a Foldable iPad

On the other hand, a new report from Bloomberg detailed that Apple's plans for its foldable is still a go, and not only that, it is coming closer than what one expects as its first one would be a foldable iPhone for 2026. Additionally, Apple is also planning to develop a foldable iPad where it would be similar to two iPad Pros fused and have one continuous display that can run macOS apps and will arrive by 2028.

Apple's Upcoming iPhone 17 Lineup

The latest batch of tech from Apple delivered one of the top scene-stealing experiences in the market as the company finally introduced its take on AI with Apple Intelligence, but many reports still advised users to wait until the iPhone 17 lineup. This is because while the iPhone 16 series featured the much-awaited AI, early rumors for the iPhone 17 said that a massive revamp was coming to improve more of the tech.

It is known that Apple will bring a new chip for the iPhone 17 series, as expected in its annual update of its smartphone lineup apart from its many upgrades coming, but one rumor stood out and became its recurring topic. This is with the 'significantly thinner' iPhone 17 variant that will be called the 'Air,' similar to the iPad and MacBook's Air variant which centers on slim devices.

The latest rumors talked about the iPhone 17 in a new light, one where its iPhone 17 Air variant would be a cheaper device than what was initially rumored, and it will not be as much as the Pro variants coming next year. However, there was also news regarding the foldable devices coming from Apple which will revamp the iPhone and MacBook, offering the company's first take on the expanding devices.