Apple AirPods Production Shifts to India by 2025, Diversifying Options Outside China

The popular AirPods wireless earbuds are already scheduled for production in India. This was the first time that Apple would manufacture them. This could also be the iPhone maker's way to slowly reduce dependence on China.

The Cupertino giant might have found India to be cheaper yet more efficient for its product manufacturing. With a skilled workforce and government incentives, it's already an attractive destination for electronic makers.

AirPods Production in Hyderabad to Begin in 2025

Foxconn Technology Group, one of Apple's leading suppliers, will drive manufacturing out of the recently built plant outside Hyderabad in Telangana. Sources told Bloomberg that trial productions have begun already and the volume production is likely to surge fast in the first quarter of 2025.

With this, AirPods would be the second most prominent Apple product after the iPhone which is being manufactured in India.

Why India? Strategic Diversification Amid Global Tensions

Apple's shift to India represents a larger strategy for balancing risks from its heavy over-reliance on China for manufacturing. The upsurge in tensions across the U.S.-China relationship, alongside trade uncertainties, has pushed a diversification agenda at top speed for the tech giant.

India's appeal lies in its generous subsidies, a rapidly advancing technological landscape, and a highly skilled workforce.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" initiative has further bolstered the country's attractiveness as a global manufacturing hub.

Global Market Impact: AirPods as a Key Product

Apple leads the TWS device market, shipping 16.8 million units in the second quarter of this year and holding 22% market share, Canalys said. Expanding AirPods production to India could help Apple meet rising global demand while reinforcing its supply chain resilience.

Boosting India's Export Economy

India is growing at a tremendous pace in its contribution to Apple's global operations. Exports of Apple iPhones from India have jumped by a third in the first half of this fiscal year, reaching nearly $6 billion.

Similarly, Jabil Inc.'s Indian unit has already been supplying AirPods enclosures to assembly facilities in China and Vietnam. By next year, AirPods assembled in India are expected to be exported to international markets, further strengthening India's role in Apple's global ecosystem.

India's Enhancement in Tech Manufacturing

The fact that Apple is going to increase its AirPods manufacturing in India can make the country an important player for the tech giant in its supply chain.

The decision not only signifies that Apple believes in India but also is a clear indication for global tech companies that shift their focus to the diversification of their manufacturing bases.

This achievement could be the platform through which India increases its capabilities, permitting other high-tech products to be built within the country, thus establishing it as a critical hub in electronics production.

Apple's action is one that benefits both parties: making its supply chain safer and helping India grow economically as well as increasing technological advancements.

Back in July, Apple also confirmed that iPhone Pro models would be manufactured in India for the first time. We expect that the future iPads and MacBooks will have the same treatment.

Elsewhere, 9to5Mac reports that AirPods will be much better and more powerful on iOS 18.2. Thanks to ChatGPT integration with Siri, the wireless earbuds are way ahead of its competitors right now.