All Skills: 'Path of Exile 2' Kicks Elon Musk Off Game But Billionaire Claims He Is Not Cheating

And once again, Elon Musk has shocked the world with his fondness for gaming in his recent post about getting kicked off the newest RPG (role-playing game) release from Grinding Gears, "Path of Exile 2." Musk revealed that in his experience with the latest action RPG title, the system detected that he made a great deal of actions in a small span, causing him to be flagged and removed.

However, Musk clarified that he is not resorting to cheating or other game-enhancing actions which is also what systems like these titles flag whenever catching a player spamming controls.

'Path of Exile 2' Kicks Elon Musk Off For 'Too Many Actions'

Elon Musk is among those who jumped into the latest action RPG from Grinding Gears that was only released this December, but this barely two-week-old game is already kicking off players, including the billionaire himself. According to Musk's latest post via X, "Path of Exile 2" disconnected him from the game for performing too many actions in a set moment, as evidenced by a screenshot.

Wasn’t even using a macro lol pic.twitter.com/nDb9REalB5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2024

Grinding Gear's latest experience now is at its "Early Access" stage which Musk is a part of, but this already warranted the X owner being kicked off. Several gamers were also livid about Grinding Gear's mechanics for their title, especially as it requires many skills to use from one's arsenal, agreeing with Musk that it is flawed.

Despite this, Musk only laughed off the matter when responding to gamers who supported his grievances after being kicked out, but the executive believes that this issue may be patched in future updates.

Elon Musk Claims He Is Not Cheating, Only His Skills

Several anti-cheating measures account for the number of actions a player can perform in a certain span of time, and "Path of Exile 2's" detection offers a similar focus, but is highly sensitive to users who can play well. According to Musk, he is not using 'macro' controls or cheats to perform his kick-worthy actions in the game, with the tech mogul flexing his skills not only in business but also in gaming.

Elon Musk's Renowned Fondness of Gaming

Elon Musk has established himself as one of the richest persons in the world, but unlike other wealthy entrepreneurs, the Tesla CEO is also known for his many interests and hobbies which include video games. It is known that Musk has been vocal about his gaming experiences on social media, previously sharing clips of his campaigns and experiences on Activision Blizzard's "Diablo IV."

Another game that Musk praised publicly is FromSoftware's renowned 2022 action-adventure RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin's "Elden Ring" which he has spent countless hours, including almost one full day to play. However, the billionaire also previously threw shade at the renowned board game, Chess, by saying that "Polytopia" ("The Battle of Polytopia") is better.

Leading different companies like Tesla, X, SpaceX, Neuralink, and more can be extremely stressful, but one of the ways Elon Musk is unwinding is by playing games, something which he claims he is good at. "Path of Exile 2's" recent kick against Musk is getting bashed online because its mechanics are flawed in detecting 'skills' as cheating, but the gamer-billionaire believes that future patches may solve this issue for all.