OpenAI Brought Email Receipts to the Table on Elon Musk's Injunction Against Their For-Profit Model

Receipts are important to prove one's point, especially when speaking via text, chats, or emails, and OpenAI's got many of these to throw against Elon Musk amidst the latest case asking for an injunction on their transition as a for-profit business. The currently non-profit AI company is looking to change things up for their business to rake in more earnings for future developments, but they have a massive entity standing in their way.

Elon Musk has a lot to say on the matter because he was a former shareholder of the company and is credited as one of its co-founders, but a previous issue among the executives caused him to walk away.

OpenAI Shares Email Receipts Against Elon Musk and His Injunction

There is a new blog post from OpenAI, and the company did not hold back for what it has to say as it shared a lengthy discussion as to how Elon Musk's statements negate himself, particularly with the numerous receipts included. OpenAI narrated the many exchanges they had with Elon Musk via email, and the company also showed the former shareholder and board member.

Musk is famously known recently for his actions to block OpenAI's future transition towards a new business model that will leave behind its current non-profit ways, but the AI company claimed that the executive previously wanted it to transform as a for-profit.

In OpenAI's blog, users may read the emails that Musk sent to OpenAI's other executives, including Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and Ilya Sutskever. According to the company, "in 2017, Elon not only wanted, but actually created, a for-profit as OpenAI's proposed new structure."

OpenAI is Not Letting Musk Get Away with His Many Wild Claims

The recent claims by Elon Musk in his case and antitrust injunction suit, OpenAI is breaching the former agreement among the company's founders that they keep the company for society's benefit. However, OpenAI argued that Musk previously stepped up to transform the company into a for-profit, but when it did not go his way and him not get majority control, he walked away.

OpenAI also has some parting words in this blog post to Musk, pertaining to his new xAI company, which is looking to build an artificial general intelligence, saying, "You can't sue your way to AGI."

For-Profit is Coming For OpenAI But Musk Looks to Stop It

After operating as a non-profit entity for years, OpenAI is now looking to change things up for their company as they are looking towards shifting into a for-profit business, with Sam Altman leading the charge. However, Elon Musk initially argued against it last March when the tech executive filed a lawsuit against his former co-founded company in hopes that this would be stopped.

However, Musk infamously withdrew the case against OpenAI one day before the scheduled hearing, and the judge dismissed it without prejudice. This allowed the CEO to refile it whenever he wanted to. Lo and behold, two months later, Musk decided to refile the case, which still centers against OpenAI's alleged "breach" of their so-called "Founding Agreement," which the founders signed to keep the company for the 'benefit of humanity.'

Earlier this month, Elon Musk also filed an antitrust case against OpenAI, which centers on the injunction to their for-profit business plans, hoping to stop the company's transition from what they originally started with. OpenAI is not backing out against Elon Musk's injunction case, particularly as the company is looking to change things up towards a for-profit future.